The Apothecary Diaries: The Apothecary's Diary It is one of the jewels of 2024. The delivery was carried out by OLM Studios and a second season has already been confirmed, but if you can't wait to see it animated, I'll tell you from which volume and manga chapter You must read to follow the story, check the information here.

The Apothecary Diaries: The Apothecary's Diary It had a launch of 24 chapters in deux cours format, which means that it had two installments, the one corresponding to autumn 2023 and the consecutive one, in winter 2024. The chapters he compiled were 24 and he adapted almost half of the volumes currently circulating..

The Apothecary Diaries: The apothecary's diary—The great period story, starring a woman and which is not just another romance

What is The Apothecary Diaries based on?

The work of The Apothecary Diaries: The Apothecary's Diary is a novel that came from the pen of Natsu Hyūga and was published in 2011. It later had an edition illustrated by Megumi Matsuda in 2012; and then an edition in light novel format illustrated by Touko Shino in 2014, and because the work is still ongoing, so is this format.

Shortly after, the story received its manga adaptation from the pen of Nekokurage with the script by Natsu Hyūga and Ikki Nanao. This publishing label belongs to the house of Square Enix. There is also the one from the Shokugan publishing house that is illustrated by Minoji Kurata. Both installments debuted in 2017. Currently, the latter has 17 compilation volumes and is still in publication.

The Apothecary Diaries: The Apothecary's Diary also know as Kusuriya no Hitorigoto obtained a first anime adaptation by Studio OLM that premiered in the fall of 2023, along with the shonen gem of the season Frieren: beyond the journeywhich left us with a couple of female leads who could return in the same time window, with any luck!

The Apothecary Diaries: The Apothecary's Diary — How many volumes does it have? Where should you read from now that its first season has finished adapting?

The Apothecary Diaries: The Apothecary's Diary It currently has 17 manga volumes and the first season of the anime almost entirely adapted volume number 8.

So, You should start reading from chapter number 41 of volume 8. This one is titled books and starts on page 111; In reality, quite little remains of the volume, but towards the end a very important character will be introduced who will be a recurring motif throughout the story.

We will have to wait a little for the story to progress so that we can have more animated chapters. However, there is no reason to fear, since the delivery has been confirmed for the following year (check out official details and tender statements from the seiyu of Maomao and Jinshi here); and in reality, we are already finishing the first quarter of the year.

The Apothecary Diaries: The Apothecary Diary — What type of anime is it?

The Apothecary Diaries: The Apothecary's Diary It is a story that has as its protagonist a girl who is the daughter of a very important and intelligent apothecary. The young woman was born in the Pleasure District and grew up with her dear friends. The story is set in feudal China. that is built around the Emperor and the political, military and economic forces that, in turn, surround him.

Maomao, the apothecary, will arrive at the palace by chance and meet Jinshi, a young eunuch. However, both Maomao and Jinshi are more than that. Both characters have a very mysterious past that (re)positions their role in the Emperor's palace.

The first season let us know the origins of both protagonists; and especially Jinshi is a character who will have to deal with many things in his daily life. Mysteries abound and range from everyday issues to those that are more elaborate and will shake the Emperor's government.

In principle, The Apothecary Diaries: The Apothecary's Diary It is a period detective anime, however, it is crossed by a beautiful narrative motif that could become a romance, but that begins with a brotherhood in a very interesting friendship.

Let us remember that ethical and class values ​​are very present because it is a period story, and they draw very complex limits, however, it is precisely there where the realistic break (on a sentimental level and on a political level) is generated in Maomao's journey that She is a very intelligent young woman who knows how to position herself and validate herself in the different spheres of her life.

Maomao will help Jinshi at every turn and together they will form a very special bond that will help them not only become stronger on an emotional level, but could allow them to survive in a political environment that increasingly seems more aggressive.

In this way, affection is built in each of the mysteries that will allow us to learn more about a feudal China that was quite complex due to its symbolic and hierarchical codes. Maomao's head is a beauty and Jinshi's heart is something very adorable! The title was one of the jewels of the season.

The Apothecary Diaries: The Apothecary's Diary — How many episodes does the first season have? Where can I see it?

The first season of The Apothecary Diaries: The Apothecary's Diary was distributed by Crunchyroll. The series was adapted by Studio OLM which released 24 episodes with very bright and textured animation.

It should be noted that the official soundtrack of the series is now available on Spotify.

The Apothecary Diaries: The Apothecary Diary—When is the second season coming out?

The second season of The Apothecary Diaries: The Apothecary's Diary It was confirmed for 2025. The window is wide, but with some luck we could have it back next winter of 2025.

Remember that you can read the mystery-filled adventures that take place in the feudal Chinese court while you wait for the animation.

