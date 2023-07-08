













The Apothecary Diaries Reveals Release Date Along With Stunning Visual Key







The Apothecary Diaries was announced for October 2023, the pair of leading voices were revealed, Aoi Yuuki will voice the main heroine Maomao who also focuses the new visual key which we show you below:

Source: OLM Studios and Toho Animation

Furthermore, it was reported that Takeo Ootsuka will play Jinshi, the male lead. The installment of light novels are published by Shufunotomo and also has a series of books by the Hero Bunko label that began to be published in 2014, currently has 13 volumes.

Next the production staff The Apothecary Diaries:

Director and Composer: Norihiro Naganuma (The Ancient Magus’ Bride Season 1)

Assistant Director: Akinori Fudesaka (Summer Time Rendering and Komi Can’t Communicate storyboarder)

(Summer Time Rendering and Komi Can’t Communicate storyboarder) Character designer: Yukiko Nakatani (Tropical-Rouge! PrettyCure)

Color designer: Misato Aida (Eternal Boys)

(Eternal Boys) Art Director: Katsumi Takao (Pokemon: Harukanaru Aoi Sora)

(Pokemon: Harukanaru Aoi Sora) Composing Director: Rumi Ishiguro (Akiba Maid War)

Music Composers: Satoru Kousaki (Vivy -Fluorite Eye’s Song-), Kevin Penkin (Made in Abyss), Alisa Okehazama (The God of High School)

What is The Apothecary Diaries about?

Mamao is the daughter of an apothecary who will be kidnapped and sold into the emperor’s service. Thanks to her sharp wit and extensive knowledge of medicine, she will be selected to taste the food of the emperor’s favorite consort.

Soon Maomao will know how to move in the difficult political environment and although he will face various dangers, he will also be filled with exciting adventures.

