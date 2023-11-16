













The Apothecary Diaries: everything you need to know about the spectacular series









Find out if The Apothecary Diaries It is a delivery for you. I’ll tell you why her story is so impressive, so you know if Maomao, the poisonous protagonist, could arouse your curiosity. In principle, The series has a very interesting historical cut, so you can learn a lot from it. The time in which it is set is the Ming era of China.

Besides, The Apothecary Diaries offers us the image of a young apothecary who has a great desire to learn; and thanks to quite favorable fantastic circumstances, he will manage to rise at court and obtain enough benefits to shine.

The Apothecary Diaries presents a very interesting story that will transport us to a particular chapter in the ancient history of the world.

The origin of the novel full of nuances

Source: Studio OLM

The Apothecary Diaries is a manga series written by Natsu Hyūga and illustrated by Touko Shino. His style is historical and detective; He also has romantic nods that he urges in an organic and tense way.

Originally a light novel, its publication began in 2011. Its manga adaptation is by Square Enix and has been published since 2017. It currently has 12 compilation volumes. And a second part of the story brings together 17 volumes. An anime serialization began in 2023, announced from 2022.

What is The Apothecary Diaries about?

It follows the story of Maomao, the daughter of an apothecary, who is quite enthusiastic in her work. From the beginning, the girl is quite practical. In addition to accepting her context, she exposes and takes great care of the particularities of the emperor’s closed and sexist system.

Maomao lives quietly in a small town with her father, while experimenting with substances that allow her to study poisons and diseases. However, one day she will be kidnapped and sold to the court, there she will work as a laundress.

Maomao tries to go unnoticed, but a crucial moment, in which she realizes that the emperor’s children are at risk of death, is when she decides to intercede with her knowledge of apothecary. However, this will cause They elevate her to lady-in-waiting of one of the emperor’s favorite concubines.

After that, Maomao’s new status will allow him to access more elements and he will be able to do his job better. Inside the court he will also taste poisons and have a relationship with a man very close to the emperor.

Jinshi is a very handsome eunuch who serves the emperor and has a particular interest in Maomao. The girl is quite special and is far from interested in anything other than medicine. This is beneficial for Jinshi as long as, of course, she can benefit him and is able to control her. However, things will change slowly.

Source: Studio OLM

The story shows several problems at court, and between political and medicinal dilemmas, Maomao will be able to shine and learn at every moment.

The series is historical-detective in nature, so if you enjoy this, it will be a very interesting installment. It’s definitely a safe space.

The Apothecary Diaries It allows us to recognize the hierarchical system of China in the Ming era. From the outfits and structures, to the rules within the court, rumors and politics. A real gem!

What is special about Maomao?

To start, Your image is fabulous, your animation It is quite bright, the color palette is bright and plays with cold colors, but with quite happy dynamics. This makes Maomao stand out and contrast quite a bit with Jinshi and Gokujou, the courtesan she serves.

Maomao’s design and her brave and determined personality make her irresistible. While he may not be a lovable character that you instantly like, his ambition and temperance are perfect for taking on the world in front of him.

Maomao is a very special protagonist. He is organically independent and his knowledge and the care he takes to exercise it is quite impressive. It will definitely be a long time to see a protagonist like her again.

How many episodes will The Apothecary Diaries anime have?

The first season of the anime The Apothecary Diaries It will be released in deux cours format, which means that it will be divided into two parts. Each of them will have twelve chapters. So the delivery will consist of 24 episodes in total.

Source: Studio OLM

About your animation

Of course the animation is impressive. However, it is quite plastic and exaggeratedly shiny, which reminds us more of the Chinese style than the Japanese.

This is not something negative, but it is particularly distinctive. The Apothecary Diaries It’s anime; In other words, it is a Japanese production, but the narrative is historical and makes more references to China. At the same time, it seems that the animation adheres to a more plastic style that generates a more striking brightness and handles a range of vibrant colors.

Actually, This style is more in line with Maomao’s personality and adventures.

Where can I watch The Apothecary Diaries? When do your chapters come out?

Crunchyroll is the platform that distributes the anime series. The trailers and key art are impressive. They managed to make an impact from the first moment.

Currently the series has five episodes. The launches are every Saturday.

So, what did you think? Are you ready to give our beautiful Maomao a chance?

