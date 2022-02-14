A prayer for peace, every day. A prayer that is also interfaith, because the winds of war that blow over Ukraine affect everyone. The apostolic nuncio to Ukraine, Visvaldas Kulbokas, explains to Adnkronos how “in every liturgy, in every sacred mass in Ukraine, there is a special prayer for peace”. The ” Greek Catholic Church has been dedicating itself to this prayer for eight years, but in the last period it has strengthened ”. And, as the religious explains, now ” it is also interfaith. A continuous prayer, every day ”.

Recalling Pope Francis’ appeal to pray for Ukraine, Kulbokas said that it is’ ‘an invitation addressed to all countries and not just an invitation to pray in Ukraine. We already do it because prayer is our main strength ”. The Ukrainian population ” yes, they are worried. But relatively ”. Because, according to what the faithful who gather in the Cathedral of St. Alexander in Kiev say, Ukrainians ” are used to conflict and a situation of tension that has been going on for years ”, since 2014. According to Kulbokas ” the Ukraine has become a resilient country. For better or for worse, he is used to conflict. ”