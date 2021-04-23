The Pope’s representative in Mexico, Franco Coppola, visited Aguililla, in Michoacán, a town that has been besieged by criminal groups for years. In an extraordinary move, the apostolic nuncio arrived in town by road from Apatzingán, the nucleus of the Tierra Caliente region. Coppola has taken the same road that neighbors have not been able to travel since December, cut by the ditches that the region’s mafias dig.

In Mexico since 2016, Coppola had not made any visits for security reasons until now. “I do not know if I will do more,” said the religious, “I hope other bishops invite me.” The nuncio’s visit thus exposes the situation of Aguililla’s residents and also, by extension, of hundreds of towns throughout the country, who are threatened by endless conflicts between different criminal actors. “In Italy we know that the mafia flourishes where the state is not,” said Coppola, “there appear particular interests that try to impose themselves.”

The nuncio could have chosen almost any town in almost any area of ​​the country actually. At different intensities, violence is the norm in much of the territory. The reasons vary, although most of the time they point to the control of economic, legal or illegal activities, such as drug trafficking, illegal logging or mining. Politics also plays an important role in violence, especially in electoral contexts. “Unfortunately, violence is not characteristic of Michoacán, it is of all of Mexico,” said the nuncio. “It is very important that you know what is happening. The bad guys take advantage of the silence ”.

The crisis is not new. The Government of Andrés Manuel López Obrador came to power at a critical moment, a situation that far from improving has worsened, at least in some regions, in the case of Guanajuato, Jalisco or Zacatecas, as the president himself said a week and a half ago. In 2020, the country counted more than 35,000 murders, a record number despite the pandemic. In the sierra-coast region of Michoacán, the current tension recalls the crisis of the self-defense groups between 2013 and 2015, or the extortionate attacks by the Knights Templar and La Familia Michoacana during the governments of Felipe Calderón (2006-2012) and Vicente Fox (2000-2006).

The Apostolic Nuncio in Mexico Monsignor Franco Coppola upon his arrival in the municipality of Aguililla. Monica Gonzalez / The Country

Accustomed to the presence of armed groups, the residents of Aguililla ask at least that the authorities guarantee free transit to Apatzingán. Closed since December, the state police opened the road a few days ago. He plugged the trenches with heavy machinery and has kept hundreds of officers on the road since then, managing to keep traffic at least for the Coppola pass. Asked how he felt about the efforts of the authorities to get him to arrive by land, the nuncio said: “That means that if you want, you can.”

Coppola arrived in Aguililla at 11.00 in the morning. A crowd was waiting for him in a roundabout at the entrance of the municipality. From there, everyone has walked to the center, to the school where the mass would be celebrated. “These streets taken by crime, the people have walked with the risen Christ,” said the religious.

The nuncio was accompanied by the Bishop of Apatzingán, Cristóbal Ascencio. More critical than the diplomat, Ascencio has said that “the Mexican people are completely orphaned by those who have the obligation to protect their lives (…) Criminal groups have established themselves as owners and lords of spaces and preserves of power and they have put the force of the law to the test. There are many sufferings accumulated by the families of the Mexican people ”.

Before mass, Coppola met with victims of violence in the area at school. Later, at a press conference, the priest pointed out that they were victims of now and long ago, pointing out the perennial condition of violence in the place. The nuncio has not given details, he has only recalled that his presence in Aguililla should not be understood as a challenge, to the state or to crime. “I saw what was happening in Aguililla before Easter. I saw the photos of the beheaded ”, he said, referring to the discovery weeks ago of eight headless bodies in the community of La Enrramada. “I shared the photos on Facebook, because I wanted my friends in Italy to see what was happening, but Facebook blocked the photos from me. So I said, let’s go there and flood the internet with what happens in Aguililla ”.

A woman from Aguililla’s neighbor watches the procession go by. Monica Gonzalez / The Country

Subscribe here to newsletter of EL PAÍS México and receive all the informative keys of the current situation of this country