Sunday, October 22, 2023, 11:53 p.m.



Comment















Copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







x







LinkedIn







Telegram

Ricardo Codorníu was one of those misunderstood geniuses in life and a century after his death considered visionaries, in this case, in the fight against climate change. The ‘apostle of the tree’ went through life leaving behind an indelible green footprint. He did it in the Region of Murcia, in Sierra Espuña, and later, in the Vega Baja, in the dunes of Guardamar. Today there are many who, enrolled in their school, follow in the footsteps of the Cartagena engineer carrying the defense of nature as their flag, with the smallest actions. One of them is Manuel Ruiz. Visible head of the Association of Friends of the Sierra de Benejúzar, he was tired of seeing his beloved mountains, straddling Orihuela and Torrevieja, as a landfill full of filth and with its slopes increasingly bald. With a long string of alveoli and an army of recruits, they are now fighting deforestation and have planted nearly 3,000 new oak trees, piñon trees, carob trees and many other shrubs. And there are more and more.

Everything arose, furthermore, he acknowledges, as a result of a “chance.” «I met Nahum Méndez and did a route with him. He explained to us all the geological wealth that the mountains have and we talked a lot about the flora. “That’s where my interest began.” Thus, with the teachings of the Rojales television geologist, the seed germinated in his head and in his house, where he has his particular nursery installed. The visits to Sierra Espuña and with the environmentalist defenders of Sierra Escalona did the rest for green hope to flourish in the Benejuense mountains.

At first, he says, they started in the fields closest to the hermitage of the Virgen del Pilar. The temple that protects the image that attracts the most pilgrims in the Vega Baja every day of the national holiday was in a disaster. It now has 300 new trees. And although with the festival out of date there are more than one unscrupulous person who, voluntarily or involuntarily, ruins the newly planted specimens, in general terms, he assures that this repopulation “is going very well.”

Farmer support



All in addition, he comments, with hardly any institutional support and without charging fees to members. Of the little that they receive is a small subsidy from the town council, which they use to pay for water, pots and fertilizers. But he also highlights “there is a lot of solidarity.” “Farmers have also come to plant some trees they had.” He even, he says, has involved the hunters’ association and, of course, the mayor, Vicente Cases, in this.

Even so, Ruiz likes to highlight that the project is even more comprehensive. Without going any further, this December they have prepared an outing to locate 34 nest boxes for insectivorous birds. “We always start activities with a little talk, sometimes about flora and sometimes about fauna.”

The volunteers only receive a small help from the City Council for water, pots and fertilizer for their nursery.

Now, however, what worries him most is the entry of the ‘Tomicus destruens’ (also known as the borer). The plague that devastated entire slopes of Redován and Orihuela has reached his territory. This weekend they received several pheromone traps from the Department of the Environment to catch these insects that attack the pine trees when they are weakest, in the midst of the drought. “The Administration is going very slowly,” he assumes.

However, he hopes and wishes that all the work done in the last six years is not ruined, that they have arrived in time to stop the damned bug. Everything is so that the mountain does not cease to be pure nature and returns to what it was before consciousness germinated: an unworthy rubbish dump.