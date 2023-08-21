Luis Rubiales, president of the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF), has apologized and he has admitted that he was wrong after the commotion generated by the kiss on the mouth that he gave to the player Jenni Hermoso during the medal ceremony after winning the world title in Sydney.

The apology for the controversial kiss in the women's World Cup

Jenni Hermoso and Luis Rubiales

In a video Sent to the media by the RFEF, Rubiales begins by saying that they are “facing a historic event, one of the happiest days in Spanish football”, the world championship, something for which they have been “working for a long time” and feel “proud”. .

“But there is also a fact that I have to regret and it is everything that has happened between me and a player, with a magnificent relationship between the two, as well as with others, and where, well, surely, I have been wrong. I have to admit it , because in a moment of maximum effusiveness, without any bad intentions, without any bad faith, what happened happened, very spontaneously, without bad faith on either side,” he says.

“From there, here it was not understood. We saw it as something natural, normal, and not at all in bad faith. But outside it seems that a commotion has formed. Of course, if there are people who have felt damaged by this, I have to apologize, there is no other option,” says Rubiales.

The kiss on the mouth of Rubiales to Jenni Hermoso During the awarding of medals, it went viral on social networks on Sunday and has motivated the response this Monday from acting members of the Government such as the head of Equality, Irene Montero, the head of Culture and Sports, Miquel Iceta, and the Defense head, Margarita Robles, who have demanded explanations and apologies from the president of the RFEF.

The top leader of the RFEF points out in the video that he also has to “learn from this and understand that when you are president of an institution as important as the Federation, you have to be more careful, especially in ceremonies and in these types of issues. “.

Likewise, he adds that in some of his statements made last night he said that the case seemed “idiotic for that reason, because nobody here gave it the slightest importance, but outside they have given it to him.”

“I also want to apologize to these people, because I understand that if it has been seen otherwise from the outside, they will surely have their reasons,” he asserts.

Rubiales admits that he is “saddened because given the greatest success” of the “history in women’s football and one of the greatest in general, it is already the second World Cup”, “this has somewhat tarnished the celebration”.

“I think these women must be given credit to the team led by Jorge Vilda, and this must be celebrated in style”, Luis Rubiales concludes.

