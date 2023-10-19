Chivas He has experienced everything in recent months. In May everything was happiness, they eliminated their bitter rival in the semifinals, and already in the final, until the referee signaled the end of the first forty-five minutes, they had the trophy in the palm of their hands.
Nevertheless, Tigers He found a way to turn the score around and we all know the outcome of this story. The Sacred Flock had to settle for second place; Those led by Robert Dante Siboldi were the ones who made the Olympic lap.
The Apertura 2023 tournament started very well, however. They went to the Leagues Cup as absolute leaders of the Mexican championship, and yet, after being eliminated in the group stage of this tournament in which, by the way, was a resounding failure for all Mexican clubs, nothing happened again. be alike.
Chivas fell into a football crisis that seemed to hit rock bottom when they lost the classic 4-0 against América. There was talk that Paunovic was already a foot and a half out, but in the end he stayed. Then they won the classic Guadalajara 4-1 against the Atlaswith everything and the absences of players like Alexis Vega, Chicote Calderón and Raúl Martinez due to indiscipline in the match against Toluca.
The immediate decision was to thank the players. But something happened along the way, and today, Wednesday, the three rejoined normally a group that, most likely. They will not be entirely well received by their colleagues, although some of those involved claim to have already apologized to them.
National media outlets strongly criticize the decision made by the red and white board, as they consider it an offense, not only against the institution, but also against the values that a sport as deeply rooted as football is supposed to represent.
Despite everything, as incredible as it may seem, Chivas’ football future, in this same tournament, is in its own hands. They are currently among the first six places in the general table, which are the ones that enter directly into the league.
