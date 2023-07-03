Monday, July 3, 2023, 1:18 p.m.

















copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







Twitter







LinkedIn







Telegram

In the Héroes de Cavite square in Cartagena, the vice president of the Port Authority, Pedro Pablo Hernández; The Minister of Agriculture, Antonio Luego, and the President of Apoexpa, Joaquín Gómez, presented this morning the Stone Fruit Flavors campaign for the Campoder area.

The objective is to encourage its consumption through the dissemination and promotion of stone fruit, grapes and melon grown in the rural territory of the Campoder area in the most important tourist locations such as the Port of Cartagena, the Corvera airport and the Archena spa, to improve its marketing and valorization both inside and outside the Region of Murcia.

As has been announced to the media, on July 13 and 17, 4,000 fruit cans will be distributed among cruise passengers who disembark at the Port of Cartagena on those days. In total, more than 4,800 passengers from the Marella Voyager and Marella Discovery 2 ships will be treated to stone fruit, melons and grape clusters from the Campoder area.

During the presentation ceremony, the vice president of the APC, Pedro Pablo Hernández, valued the Port of Cartagena as a “strategic point for the export of fruit and vegetable production from the Region and for the promotion of stone fruit among tourists who arrive on board cruise ships to our city, leaving a good taste in their mouths with our products”, who are, without a doubt, the best ambassadors we can have to publicize the richness of a Region alive in archaeological and cultural heritage, and also , agricultural like the orchard of Europe, which stands out for the quality of the products of its land.

In this sense, the vice president of the Port Authority has stressed that “we are a powerful logistics infrastructure that contributes to the transport of regional products with a terminal that attends to agri-food production and that we take it to any corner of Spain and the planet, with lines from UK and Northern Europe. But also, we are the gateway to the Region of foreign tourism and an infrastructure of opportunities for promotion that generates dynamism in Cartagena and the Region.

For his part, the Minister of Agriculture, Antonio Luengo, has valued “the quality of the Region’s products” and has highlighted the need for these campaigns “where tourists will have the opportunity to consume these fruits that surely they already make in their countries of origin in a friendly way to learn about the wonderful products that are grown in the best land in the world”.

The president of Apoexpa, Joaquín Gómez has highlighted “the work that the port of Cartagena does in tourism with thousands of passengers who go aboard ships throughout the year, because there is no better place to create feedback between a foreigner and a product Spanish than the Port of Cartagena». For this reason, he has indicated that “we are the leading agri-food power in Europe” and the objective is to expand this campaign to other products such as juices, wine,…

The campaign for the Promotion of Stone Fruit Flavors in the Campoder area has been promoted by ASOPEX, Table Grapes and Other Agricultural Products (Apoexpa), in collaboration with the Ministry of Agriculture and Water of the Region of Murcia and the Port from Cartagena.

Along with the fruit container, passengers will also receive an informative brochure on the benefits of this type of fruit, unique in the world, accompanied by a bamboo and recycled glass bottle.





