Darwin would have tried it. They say that, on his journey aboard the ‘Beagle’, Charles Darwin threw every exotic animal he found into the pot. Óscar López-Fonseca invites us to tour the kitchens of the world with culinary experiences that, surely, the father of the theory of evolution would have ventured to try on that trip.

***

Every country has a food, drink or plant extract with the supposed ability to stimulate desire or even improve sexual performance. They are aphrodisiacs, known and consumed since time immemorial, although to date science has not proven the real effectiveness of any of them. Bhutan, the last kingdom of the Himalayan mountain range, could not be less, especially when it is the only state that uses the happiness index of its slightly less than 800,000 inhabitants to measure wealth. It is already known that sex and happiness usually go hand in hand. In this case, the locals have found their particular libido stimulant in valleys located between 3,500 and 5,000 meters above sea level, just a little below the so-called snow line, where it is permanent. There the Bhutanese dig the earth in search of cordyceps sinensisa fungus parasite of insects that will be familiar to more than one from the video game The last of usturned into a television series of the same name that portrays an apocalyptic world in which men become zombies when they are infected precisely by this peculiar organism.

However, neither cordyceps sinensis —which in Bhutan they call yartsa goenbub, something like “summer grass winterworm”—nor any other fungus of the same family really poses any risk to humans, despite the television writers. But they are for some insects. In this case, for the larvae of a type of moth present in this area of ​​Asia. Once infected with its spores, the fungus parasitizes the worms underground and robs them of all their nutrients until they literally dry out and kill them. Later, the cordyceps sinensis It deploys a filament between three and 10 centimeters from the animal’s head to rise to the surface and follow its life cycle. That’s when man comes into action. The Bhutanese go between April and August to dig in the highlands in search of it for the important additional income it brings them, since it is a highly valued product in both Tibetan and Chinese medicine, where there is evidence of its use for centuries. more than 2,000 years.

The mushroom is offered in Bhutan in an endless number of formats, from capsules with its extract to the mushroom itself along with the mummified larva to be used as an ingredient in all types of recipes. Oscar Lopez-Fonseca

Those who praise these supposed benefits claim that it helps prevent diabetes, reduces the risk of dementia, has antidepressant effects and strengthens the immune system, in addition to increasing vitality and reducing cholesterol. But along with these supposed health benefits, the cordyceps sinensis It is also reputed to feed the libido of men and women, which has made it the national aphrodisiac in a country in which one of the religious references is the lama Drukpa Kunley, a Buddhist monk who lived between the 15th and 15th centuries. XVI and who was known as El Loco Divino for his love of wine, sexually satisfying women and showing off his virile member in public. In memory of him, many homes in the country have their doors flanked with drawings of penises in full ejaculation. The Bhutanese claim that they scare away evil spirits and attract fertility.

The mushroom is offered in Bhutan in an endless number of formats, from capsules with its extract to the mushroom itself along with the mummified larva to be used as an ingredient in all types of recipes, such as meat stews, or to add to the local beer, chang. If taken raw, locals say it has a sweet flavor with earthy hints and a bitter final aftertaste. Within this gastronomic versatility, the size of the mushroom gains importance. The larger the larva – those that retain the reddish eye and the rings on the body are considered to be of superior quality – the higher the price. Those classified as the superior category, which weigh around 0.33 grams, are priced at 60 euros per gram.

Many homes in the country have their doors flanked with drawings of penises in full ejaculation. The Bhutanese claim that they scare away evil spirits and attract fertility. Oscar Lopez-Fonseca

However, there are cheaper formats to give yourself the pleasure of trying the sought-after mushroom, such as infusions in which the supposed aphrodisiac (at a percentage of 0.5%) is mixed with green tea from neighboring India and packaged in the classic paper bags to put in hot water. The color of the resulting drink is slightly brownish and the flavor does not differ from any green tea since the flavor provided by cordyceps sinensis is very subtle. The Bhutanese recommend that, to obtain the supposed health and libido benefits, you do not add milk or sugar, and if you want to sweeten it, do it with a small spoonful of honey or soften it with fresh mint leaves. The box has 25 bags and, despite following the instructions, I am still waiting for the results.

