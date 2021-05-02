FERNANDO VICENTE

During this year and peak of confinement I have read many texts about the coronavirus, of course, but none like that of Carmen Iglesias, entitled History of pandemics, some twenty pages that do not have a line that can be wasted and that, in addition to drawing A very tight synthesis of the way in which collective plagues and epidemics accompany the history of Europe, manages to draw optimistic and civilizing conclusions about this plague and its variants – the British, the Australian, the Brazilian, the Indian – that, we have the impression, they are devastating Europe (and the rest of the world, too).

Iglesias reminds us that Homer’s founding poem, the Iliad, it describes the slaughter that falls as divine punishment on the Achaeans and as Apollo’s revenge for the kidnapping of the daughter of one of the priests. Since then, literature will bear witness to those incomprehensible devastations that spread horror in all corners of the earth, and that people, who did not understand anything that was happening around them, except that people died like flies, attributed it to a punishment from the gods for the sins of human beings. Scapegoats were sought, and among them, of course, Jews, witches, wizards, all those who were different and constituted some form of marginality. How many bonfires and victims ignorance caused!

Thucydides is the first historian to describe, in the History of the Peloponnesian War, rigorously and without attributing any responsibility to the gods, the plague that destroyed Athens in 430 BC. Since then, there are historical documents that account for those periodic human cataclysms that are devastating all known civilizations, from the most stable and firm, such as the Roman Empire in the time of Marcus Aurelius (one of the victims of the calamity) and the Empire Byzantine, of the Emperor Constantine, ravaged by the bubonic plague, until a Middle Ages devastated by cholera, typhus, dysentery, yellow fever and other pests. And, it might be added, after long years, by the Mongol horsemen who invade Europe not only with knives in search of throats but also carry in their saddlebags all the Asian diseases and pandemics that spread everywhere the famous “pestilences” of which we chivalric novels speak. In the center of Europe, in those terrible years, the “apocalyptic horseman” was invented who goes from city to city, from town to town, spreading the diseases that kill people and send their souls to burn in hell. The geography of cities is transformed according to pandemics, as the survivors of each wave of epidemics adapt to these changes and found new towns and cities, fleeing from the unknown and invisible agents of the devil who, as is the case with leprosy, gradually destroy the organism of infected people, before killing them. The passage of time does not allow peace for the inhabitants of Europe; with the plagues “superstitions and nonsense” explode. But, also, the religious spirit is increasing and many of the long processions that still cross the European streets were born to combat with the prayers of the believers and priests and pastors the “punishments from heaven” that came to Earth in the form of collective diseases. .

Climate change sometimes creates dramatic disruptions in the life of cities. This is the case during the five centuries known as “the Little Ice Age”, times in which it was said that it was impossible to understand the variations between the warm temperatures and the frosts that Europe lived, and the famines that they caused. , as it happened between 1315 and 1316, in which the European countries were literally decimated by the sudden upheavals of the atmosphere. As many thousands of families died as in the worst pandemics in living memory.

And yet, despite this destructive tradition, it is possible to say that humanity has been learning and that extraordinary discoveries have resulted from those atrocities in the domains of knowledge, especially in the field of medicine and in public health systems. , and nothing like the periodic pandemics to which the world was used (and perhaps always will be), to create modern hospitals and infirmaries, and advance the findings of science. Covid-19 would have probably produced a hundred times more victims worldwide if it had occurred before or at the same time as the arbitrarily called “Spanish flu”, which is attributed to have killed more people than all those who perished in the World War I. Medicine has advanced prodigiously thanks to the plague, which does not prevent it from continuing to challenge scientific knowledge as revealed in the last pandemic. When we believed that this would be impossible in these times, in which we travel to the moon and various countries invade the stars with their spaceships, because nature no longer seemed to have secrets for our researchers. We have had a major surprise, apparently due to a man who in a Chinese city ate or fornicated with a bat, creating a virus that has left tens of thousands of deaths scattered throughout the wide world. One of the most interesting parts of Carmen Iglesias’s work refers to the plague as an inciting of pleasures, which she calls the Carpe Diem. The proximity of death, the attraction of danger, arouse sexual appetites in certain human beings, an excitement of the senses and an irrational search for pleasure that turns palaces and castles into luxury brothels, where all vices are practiced and one dies. of excess rather than of disease. Thucydides already gives an account of this phenomenon during the epidemic that devastated Athens in the fourth century of the past era. Literature has been especially rich in presenting this mortuary and ceremonial aspect of pleasures in times off-centered by the revolution or the plagues, as occurs in the so-called “Gothic” narrative or in the romantic nightmares of the Marquis de Sade.

In her essay, Carmen Iglesias praises the book by the Peruvian historian Fernando Iwasaki, Appease your anger, Lord! The wonderful and the imaginary in colonial Lima (2018), regarding the so-called Black Death, the unappealable end of the world, which was considered imminent and spread terror and madness in vast territories, such as in the distant Spanish colonies of America. The mysterious disappearance of cultures and civilizations such as the Mayas in Central America or the Moches in Peru, is undoubtedly related to this phenomenon. Although relatively small, this work must have taken Carmen Iglesias good time, going through old books and multiple documents. She is a discreet and obstinate worker from whom splendid essays often come out. I have learned a lot about Spain by reading it. She directs the Royal Academy of History, she is a full-time academic at the Royal Spanish Academy, and many of us wonder how she does so that she has enough time to do everything that is imposed. She was also a teacher in History of the current King of Spain, Felipe VI, and there is no doubt, listening to her speeches, that he took advantage of her teachings very well.

