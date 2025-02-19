The Madrid Press Association (APM) has denounced on Wednesday that some media in Spain have disseminated articles with current information, illustrated with images generated by artificial intelligence (AI) of Pope Francis convalescent in the bed of a hospital.

On the other hand, the APM considers that it is a practice that “goes against professional ethics” and that makes it in the photo footing that the image has been created with AI “does not work as an excuse for justify that action ».

In addition to Pope Francis, the APM lists that images of singer Shakira hospitalized, by Julio Iglesias, signing a will; or Elon Musk and Michelle Obama, walking together and smiling. None of these images is real and created through the.

«In image search engines, these firms do not appear, so there is a great risk of multiplying their dissemination as if they were real photographs. Nor are they shared on social networks: no indication appears on the image, “denounces the APM, who adds that,” therefore, only the reader who enters those articles will have the opportunity to read the warning. Many of the people who see those images will be given by real, when the truth is that they are not ».









In addition, they explain that the use of images of AI can “delve” in citizen distrust before journalists and contributes to a “unfair competition.” “Illustrated articles with these unreal images can generate more attention on social networks and search engines than those who stick to journalistic criteria and do not invent, as bait, trucaded photos of the protagonists of the news,” they say.

The APM also believes that AI can be very useful for the exercise of journalism, provided that ethical criteria are maintained when using that instrument. Therefore, it urges journalists and, in a special way, those responsible for the media to avoid practices that “go against the responsible exercise of journalism” and cause “confusion among the recipients of the information.”