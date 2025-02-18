The Professional and independent association of prosecutors (APIF) has accused the State Attorney General, Álvaro García Ortizto try to harm judicial independence with Your complaint to the General Council of the Judiciary (CGPJ)in which he denounced that some personal data had been leaked in the documentation that the Civil Guard transferred to the Supreme Court in the case where it is investigated.

This is stated in a letter of allegations, to which Europa Press has had access, where the APIF also reproaches García Ortiz that Instead of promoting the action of justice, “everything possible to frustrate and boycott it”.

“The complaint raised by the State Attorney General It lacks any legal supportsince the investigating police force has no legal basis to curtail content at will, but must, as the Central Operational Unit (UCO) has done, include all the data that does not affect the most personal sphere of the investigated ” , the APIF indicates in your writing.

In this sense, they have assured that this way of proceeding with the UCO “is something that happens in all judicial processes” with communications intervention and that, therefore, the Attorney General intends to evade the right to the effective judicial protection of the parties “With no legal basis” with a complaint that “Actually what it intends is to affect judicial independence“

The APIF, represented by lawyers Juan Antonio Frago, Argimiro Vázquez, Álvaro Bernad Sánchez, Verónica Suárez and Napoleón Cánovas, also considers that the Attorney General sees the Supreme Court as “an instrument of political persecution” that acts moved “for extrajuridic reasons,” what for the association “sow doubts about the legitimacy of Spanish justice”, which is why They ask him to leave the position.

“We consider that you cannot be part of the system [ejerciendo el cargo de fiscal general] And simultaneously their sabotage, “they have defended, listing other” improper behaviors “, such as to eliminate “intentionally” messages from your mobile The day the Supreme opened cause against him or that he dedicated himself to boycotting justice instead of promoting his action “in defense of legality.”

The Association of Prosecutors has also ironic that the complaint made by García Ortiz before the CGPJ has only been able to know each other with a filtration of himself or his surroundings: “We consider the following: How has the complaint formulated to the CGPJ known, if not for the filtration of the State Attorney General or its environment?“

On the other hand, the APIF has also indicated that State advice is acting in this cause “in a way that must be censored”arguing that their representatives are using the resources offered by the law, “not to focus on fighting the concrete resolutions that are challenged, but to enumerate a whole challenge of violations, nullities, illegalities that do not come to the case.”

“We have already denounced in previous writings that this institution is incurring An abuse of law not covered by law. In addition, we consider that if you are acting in this way it is precisely to try to ensure that the Supreme Court does not process any of its resources and then be able to denounce this omission, “they have continued in their explanation.