It rains on wet for Club Deportivo Guadalajara, in addition to having lost the Grand Final of the Clausura 2023 tournament, in extra time against Tigres UANL now confirms that the multifunctional winger, Carlos Cisneros, will be off the courts for eight months. That is to say, theCharal‘ He will miss the entire Opening 2023, after this Wednesday he underwent surgery on his right knee that will leave him inactive for at least eight months.
“The Guadalajara Department of Sports Sciences reports on the status of Carlos Cisneros, who was injured during the second leg of the Clausura 2023 semifinals. Carlos Cisneros presented a complete tear of the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee, for which It was successfully repaired this Wednesday morning.”
“The prognosis for his return to the courts is between 7 and 8 months. At Club Deportivo Guadalajara we are more than convinced that Charal will return stronger than ever, so we wish him a speedy recovery,” the club explained in a statement on its social networks.
Carlos Cisneros He was injured in the return match against América and after the corresponding tests were carried out, the serious injury was found.
At that time, it was decided not to take him to the operating room, because given the severity of the injury, it was the same to do it immediately or wait a week. He preferred to wait to operate on it, with the idea that he would continue to concentrate with the team that was preparing to play the final against Tigres, seeking to foster unity within the squad.
Carlos Cisneros he even traveled with the team to Monterrey for the first leg, the same as Jose Juan Macias. The two injured footballers were ruled out, but they continued to form part of the group.
