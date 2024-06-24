78.ru: the apartment of a 70-year-old St. Petersburg woman was sold without her knowledge

A 70-year-old resident of St. Petersburg was left without an apartment in the historical district of the city due to scammers. They sold the apartment of a pensioner without her knowledge, the portal reports. “78.ru”.

The sale, as the owner of the property discovered, took place between January 1 and February 15 of this year by concluding a fictitious purchase and sale agreement. We are talking about an apartment on Komendantsky Avenue, in which the pensioner currently lives. The swindlers were able to get 5 million rubles for the St. Petersburg woman’s housing. The circumstances under which the pensioner became aware of the sale of her apartment are not specified. The details of what happened are being clarified. The issue of initiating a criminal case is being decided.

Earlier, an elderly Amur woman fell into the trap of schemers. The attackers harassed the Blagoveshchensk resident for two months and eventually got the pensioner to sell her four-room apartment for next to nothing.