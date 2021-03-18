In Bashkiria, bailiffs seized an apartment and a Skoda Yeti car from a family member of one of the former district deputies. The property was taken away by a court decision – during the declaration campaign it became clear that the civil servant’s relatives spend more than they earn. This is reported on website republican administration of the Federal Bailiff Service.

The anti-corruption check showed that the expenses of the representatives of the deputy’s family exceeded the legally received income for the last three years. The civil servant’s relatives bought a one-room apartment in Ufa and a car. Movable and immovable property was registered in the name of the 45-year-old spouse of the ex-deputy. The court decided to turn both the apartment and the car into state revenue.

The legal owner of the property – the wife of a former civil servant – was restricted from traveling abroad in order to ensure the timely transfer of property. The bailiffs drew up acts on the transfer of the apartment and the car to the disposal of the Federal Property Management Agency.

In October 2020, in the Krasnoyarsk Territory, a 40-year-old inspector of the construction supervision service was sentenced to six years in a strict regime colony for accepting bribes with apartments. He was also fined 30 million rubles.

