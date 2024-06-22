The Amazon offers today they offer us a discount for a AOC Gaming C24G2AE curved monitor which is now at -12% from the recent lowest price and -19% from the MSRP. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.
The advised price it’s €159. The recent lowest price is €147.16. The current price is not the best ever, but it is a great promotion compared to the last month. The product is sold and shipped by Amazon.
The AOC Gaming C24G2AE monitor
The AOC screen offers a 23.6 inch Full HD display with 1500R curvature, refresh rate up to 165 Hz and support for FlickerFree and Low Blue Light. This is a VA panel with a slim chassis and built-in speakers.
It has two HDMI 1.4 outputs, a Display Port 1.2 and 1 VGA, as well as a headphone output. The manufacturer’s warranty is three years. It also has preset graphics modes for gamers (six different types for various genres, such as FPS, racing or RTS).
