If you are looking for a small screen that focuses entirely on the refresh rate for your video games, then Amazon has a proposal for you. A promotion is available on the platform AOC Gaming 24G2ZE 24-inch monitor at 240 Hz. The reported discount is 7% off the recent lowest price. If you are interested in the product, you can find it via the box you see below, or via this link.
The advised price is €219, while the lowest recent price is €215.08. What matters is that the current price is the best ever for the platform. The product is sold and shipped by Amazon.
The features of the AOC gaming monitor
The AOC Gaming 24G2ZE offers one 24 inch screen with a maximum resolution of 1080p (Full HD) in 16:9. It is a flat screen with a refresh rate of up to 240 Hz, so you can make the most of your gaming PC, especially when it comes to multiplayer titles where the frame rate is important.
Support FreeSync Premium, has a response time of 0.5 ms and connections are via HDMI and DP. It measures 1.93 x 21.23 x 12.68 cm and weighs 4.42 kg. Amazon customers have given it an average of 4.5 out of 5 with over 9,300 reviews, proving the quality.
