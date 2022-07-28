The performance anxiety of the many aspiring students rises Medicine who, with difficulty, are preparing to face the university entrance test scheduled for next 6 September. “Never before have they felt worried and fearful as this year, aware that the pandemic has partially compromised their education”, confirms Giorgio Nardone, psychotherapist and one of the teachers of the free access course, offered by Consulcesi, entitled “How to get prepared and fit for the test for Medicine and for the health professions “.

To make matters worse – reads a note Consulcesi – the unknown of the new selection methods announced by the university minister Maria Cristina Messa. From 2023, in fact, the entrance test will completely change its face, but already this year there will be cuts and news that make students anxious. “For years now we have known that Italian children – continues Nardone – report levels of stress, depression and school anxiety that are not only higher than their European peers, but also constantly growing”.

If in 2021 – reports Consulcesi, citing data from the National Adolescent Observatory – 25% of students declared they suffered from depression and 20% showed problems related to anxiety, panic disorders and social phobia, “the situation is further serious if we look at the medical students, among whom there is an incidence of depression that is two to five times higher than in the general population “, add the professors of the Consulcesi course who, in addition to Nardone, sees the contribution of the neurologist Maria Cristina Gori and to nutritionist Marika Picardi.

The course explains what the exercises and useful strategies to better face the selection for limited number faculties. “The malaise begins even before embarking on the university path – recalls Gori – when young students find themselves in the summer after high school, alone to prepare to face the much feared entrance test to the scientific faculties”. “But – adds Nardone – by putting in place what apparently may seem simple solutions, it is possible to counteract common symptoms such as lack of energy, emotional imbalances and a sense of oppression that prevent us from optimizing learning and managing study in the best possible way. “.

With an approach that looks at the mental health of the youngest at 360 degrees, through physical and psychological balance, the multimedia course suggests, in addition to a learning method based on the psychology of learning, how to manage anxiety through exercises such as known as the ‘worst fantasy’, not failing to tell how nutrition can affect anxiety and stress to suggest the best diet under examination. “Food, water and rest are not elements to be underestimated when it comes to performance and learning”, recalls the nutritionist Picardi.

“For years we have been promoting a necessary change”, declares Massimo Tortorella, president of Consulcesi Group, the reference center for compulsory ECM training for doctors and health professionals and in legal assistance through a network of lawyers specialized in the matter. ” our birth, we support the cause of aspiring health professionals who consider current selection methods unsuitable for assessing the actual preparation, aptitude and motivation of students and we urge alternative models, based on a more meritocratic and just modality “. Consulcesi – concludes the note – provides students with a dedicated portal, where they can find useful information, news and updates, tips and practical tools, free courses to get prepared and fit for the entrance test https: //www.numerochiuso. info /.