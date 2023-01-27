The Antitrust agrees with the petrol station attendants on the “Transparency decree” launched by the government which requires the display of tables with the average daily prices of fuel alongside the cost of each individual retailer.

“It is not necessary to introduce a mechanism for calculating and disseminating average reference values, given that the benefits for consumers appear uncertain in the face of a possible risk of reduction of competitive stimuli”, notes Roberto Rustichelli, Competition Guarantor and of the market.

However, the body said it was “in favor of a further strengthening of the visibility measures of the prices charged by individual distributors, with ministerial surveys and dissemination through traditional or telematic tools”.

The government had opted for this solution to combat any attempt at speculation by retailers, given the increases in the price of petrol and diesel recorded in January after the return of excise duties to the overall bill.

Speaking during the hearing convened by the Production Activities commission of the Chamber, Rustichelli highlighted: “The diffusion among operators of an average regional price, regardless of the representativeness of this data, risks reducing price variability as it could be used by companies to automatically converge on a ‘focal price’, probably settled at a sufficiently large level, which is expected to be automatically followed by all competing distributors, as it could provide a clear parameter to follow to avoid a ‘discount war’ ‘ which would benefit consumers.”

There is therefore the risk of damaging only the buyer, with the merchants who could agree to raise the average value en masse.

Another critical aspect of the provision is brought to light by Moreno Parin of the Trevsio – Casartigiani fuel management association: “Distributors whose prices are below the average could feel legitimated to raise them”.