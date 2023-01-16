Antitrust, inspections in the offices of Eni, Esso, Ip, Tamoil and Q8

The Competition and Market Authoritywith the help of the Special Antitrust Unit of the Guardia di Finanza, carried out inspections in the offices of the companies Eni Spa, Esso Italiana Srl, Italiana Petroli Spa, Kuwait Petroleum Italia Spa and Tamoil Italia Spa.

The proceedings, informs a note, were also initiated on the basis of the documentation promptly provided by the Finance Guard regarding the infringements ascertained on fuel prices practiced by over a thousand petrol stations (ENI 376 brand, ESSO 40 brand, IP 383 brand, Kuwait 175 brand, TAMOIL 48 brand) distributed throughout the territory national.

The Antitrust, continues the note, has started the investigations as the documentation and the data transmitted by the GdF would reveal conduct on the part of the oil companies attributable to the omitted diligence on controls with respect to the network of distributors, in violation of art. 20 of the Code of Consumption.

In many cases there was a discrepancy between the advertised price and the higher one actually applied; in others, the omitted display of the price charged was found, ie the omitted communication to the “Osservaprezzi Carburanti” portal, which is useful for the consumer to find the pump with the lowest price.

Particularly, Eni, Esso, IP, Kuwait Petroleum Italia and Tamoil have not adopted suitable measures or initiatives to prevent and combat this illegal conduct to the detriment of consumers.

