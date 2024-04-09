“The Antitrust is investigating the Easter eggs designed by Chiara Ferragni following a formal complaint presented by Codacons”. This is what the consumer association states in a note. “If wrongdoings are ascertained, as for the Balocco pandoro, we will initiate a collective action for compensation against Ferragni, asking the influencer to refund all buyers of the Easter egg“.

“Last December 19th we filed a complaint with 104 prosecutors and the Antitrust, reporting the case of the Ferragni-branded Easter eggsand underlining how it was a commercial sponsorship that would have paid off in two years the stratospheric sum of 1.2 million euros to the influencer – we read again in the Codacons note – in the face of a 'begging' donation of just 36 thousand euros in favor of the 'Children of the Fairies' charity projectmoreover carried out by the Dolci Preziosi company and not by Ferragni, without any correlation between the sales of the eggs and the size of the donation”. “After the Milan Prosecutor's Office, which opened an investigation into the case, now the Antitrust has also our complaint was accepted” he concludes.