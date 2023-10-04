The Antitrust investigates Mondo Convenienza: “Products damaged in deliveries without customer assistance”

It would deliver defective products that do not correspond to consumers’ orders, without providing adequate assistance. These are some of the accusations made against Mondo Convenienza that pushed the Antitrust to open an investigation against Iris Mobili, owner of the furniture brand.

According to the Competition and Market Authority, reports received from consumers show that the company delivers products that are non-compliant, defective, damaged, do not correspond to the purchase order, with missing pieces or of incorrect measurements. In some cases, the products would not be assembled correctly. The company is also accused of not having provided adequate after-sales assistance and having hindered the provision of the guarantee of conformity.

The officials of the Authority, announced the Antitrust, today carried out an inspection in the administrative headquarters of Iris Mobili Srl, with the help of the Special Antitrust Unit of the Guardia di Finanza.