The antiecologist dripin does not stop filtering into environmental policies: the rise of the extreme right and something else

An incessant anti -eccological dripin does not stop filtering into environmental policies. A little over a week ago he entered into force The wolf’s international protection reduction driven by the European Union. Very shortly before, the attempt to dismantle part of the community green agenda of the Economy Commissioner, Valdis Dombrovskis, produced a storm in the European Commission barely released, or 100 days had.

“The delay, weakening or abandonment of environmental regulations shows a poor commitment,” said thousands of scientists from different disciplines in a common writing in which they approached the setback in environmental measures of recent months. These types of decisions “They are not based on science ”, They warned. “Moreover, some were based on misinformation and were very influenced by particular interests of specific groups or corporations – sometimes expressed violently -” summarizes the writing.

The point is that, since 2023, every time a new notch is marked. And political decisions then translate into concrete measures. Without going any further, the same day the wolf status was degraded at the Bern convention, Brussels immediately proposed to emulate it in the laws of the EU: “From strictly protected to protected”Asks the Ursula von der Executive to read.

To see how this dynamic works, the example of the withdrawal of the norm for the reduction in the use of pesticides at European level can be observed, which has served as an argument in Spain so that the Autonomous Communities were opposed to the new National Plan for Sustainable Use of Phytosanitary Products of the Ministry of Agriculture. The document, which was expected to deepen the reduction of pesticides in the field, went to a drawer and there it continues. Meanwhile, a third of the country’s surface waters are contaminated by the remains of these compounds due to a “large number of breaches [de la normativa] detected ”, according to the analysis of the Ministry of Ecological Transition.





Shortly after that, the European Commission also agreed to eliminate the environmental conditions that farmers had to develop to receive aid funds from common agricultural policy. Most of them were destined to alleviate a desertification towards which, as scientists have certified, global warming pushes inexorable in countries like Spain, where tractors roared strongly cutting roads to force that change.

Political tool

Examples are not lacking, such as the battle for waiting for the European restoration law of nature. Another of the most recent was the decision to delay the entry into force of the regulation to avoid the deforestation that causes the demand for certain products in Europe: from coffee to soybeans or meat that occur in tropical forest areas. “A worrying step back,” the group of scientists described.

The ultra -right and conservatives have managed to make voters see environmental regulations as something that increases their costs and that makes them not support those policies Courtney Federico

– Researcher at the US Progress Center

The researcher at the Center for the Progress of the USA, Robert BensonHe explains that all these “steps back” must be framed in a “broader context in which the ultra -right has presented climatic policies as against the working class – a scapegoat – and the mimicry of conservatives who have used this vision as a political weapon.”

Enough as a sample button disseminated with vox insistence in Spain on waste [sic] of water that supposes that the rivers lead to the sea, to which the Popular Party could not resist.

“They have managed to make voters see environmental regulations as something that increases their costs and that makes those policies reject. We have seen it in Europe and also in the United States, where it is more worrying because, with the arrival of Donald Trump, he stays as the leader of the action against climate change, ”abounds Benson’s companion, Benson’s partner, Courtney Federicoin conversation with eldiario.es.

If scientists affirm that “instead of sustainability, the new focus is on competitiveness, productivity and economic growth while the limits established by land conditions are ignored,” the researcher goes further. “It has connected well with those concerns to attract sectors of society,” Federico reasons. Because support for green measures is diluted when you talk about economic costs: “Thought is that it is not worth it.”

The Utrech University develops a specific research project on this trend in Europe that defines As “Climate Reaction”that is, the rejection of policies against the climate crisis. “The climatic reaction goes beyond the populism of the extreme right,” says its director, James Petterson. And he points out that the right and ultra -right sometimes compete for voters, but many others share agendas when forming coalitions. In his ANALYSIS ON ANTIQUMIMA MOBILIZATIONSThe researcher describes that the phenomenon feeds when these policies are seen (or attacked) with certain characteristics:

As too demanding and expensive measures that threaten people’s lifestyle, so they are perceived as unfair.

As far from people’s day -to -day concerns, or even national interest.

Against values ​​such as tradition, identity or freedom.

Measures that complicate everyday life.

In his exam, the researcher warns that quickly throwing himself into the arms of anti -limiting protests is a dangerous temptation because he threatens to delay the really necessary measures to contain the climate crisis: “Avoid reaction does not go to await climatic policies, but to find ways to gain an increasing audience, in the sense that they can understand those policies and participate in them.”

Bind him with a dignified life

The truth is that the brake has arrived when the consequences of climate or biological crises are being made. In Spain, without going any further, the deadly Dana of Valencia of the past autumn is a reminder that the country is already in the epicenter of the damage of global warming. At the end of 2024 the negotiation took place to save some fishing fee in the Mediterranean Sea for the Spanish fleet before the collapse of the populations of those fish that the sector tries not to stop marketing.

Avoiding reaction does not await climatic policies, but to find ways to earn an increasing audience in the sense that they can understand these policies and participate in them James Petterson in ‘Civil Activism in an increasingly intense climatic crisis’

– Utrech University Researcher

How to capture the warning of the Petterson sociologist? Federico replies: “With a fair transition.” And for that, “it is vital to link it that people can have a dignified life.” Benson concrete: “This implies having a job to live and keep the family at the same time that administrations must develop the ability to find citizens wherever it is.”

On whether the antiecologist wave goes for long, both admit that “the extreme right is now enjoying a good time”, but they do not give up to convey a hint of hope: “things do not have to be permanent.”