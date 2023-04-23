The antibiotics They have been an essential tool for the bacterial disease controlHowever, the misuse that we have given them has created a worrying situation of bacterial resistance to antibiotics.

Faced with this problem, it is important to know what actions we can carry out to contribute to prevent resistance to antibiotics.

The first step is to follow the doctor’s instructions. It is essential that you apply the medicine exactly as directed by the doctor, as this prevents the subclinical dose that can lead to bacterial resistance. If the treatment indicates an application every 24 hours, make sure not to let time pass to maintain the effective concentration of the antibiotic.

Another important measure is finish treatment. On many occasions, after taking the medicine, we feel good and choose to stop the treatment. This can be detrimental, as if any bacterial cells were left alive until then, they will have a chance to build resistance. Therefore, it is crucial to complete the treatment, even if you already feel better.

Don’t self medicate. If you have an antibiotic left over from a previous prescription, don’t use it to treat a new infection. You don’t know if the antibiotic you have is effective against the new infection you are having. Furthermore, the use of inappropriate antibiotics can contribute to bacterial resistance.

It is also important to take into consideration the fattening of farm animals, since the Antibiotic use in animal feed has greatly contributed to bacterial resistance. If you are fattening farm animals, do not use them indiscriminately and follow the recommendations of professionals.

Physicians also have a critical role in preventing antibiotic resistance. It is your responsibility to make a correct diagnosis and prescribe the right medications. For our part, it is important to administer the medications at the times and doses that the doctor indicates.