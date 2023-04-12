The first virtue of A sailor at war (Netflix) is its duration: three chapters of 50 minutes each. Later it was learned that it was actually a two and a half hour feature film with which the Norwegian government intended to compete for the Oscar for best foreign film. It could not be and it was converted into a short series. Platform skills.

The second virtue of this interesting Norwegian series is that it adds one more factor to war movies: the sadness of those who are involved in World War II without eating or drinking it, a sadness that floods the characters and the environment in which they find themselves. unwrap. Heroism is absent and depression is present; and all thanks to the talent of its director and screenwriter Gunnar Vikene, who distances himself from any mythical look at the war, something rare in the audiovisual culture so accustomed to the glorification of mass murders considered one of the fine arts of patriotism.

Alfred and Sigbjørn, two friends since childhood, embark on a merchant ship bound for New York. Alfred’s wife and three children stay in Bergen. Sunk by a German submarine, they begin a long fight for survival, which Sigbjørn will achieve long before his friend. Back in Bergen, and with the conviction that his friend has died, he will try to adapt to the new situation in the company of Cecilia, Alfred’s wife. A letter in which news of Alfred’s life is given will shock the restored domestic order. Two friends, a woman and a bloody war, plus the talent of its creator, make up a remarkable anti-war series.

