The anti-terrorist colonel of the Civil Guard justifies his praise for Aldama in that he helped the sick daughter of a colleague

Civil Guard Colonel Francisco Javier Vázquez, head of the unit against Islamist terrorism, appeared this morning before the Senate commission investigating the Koldo case and justified his words of praise for Víctor de Aldama, pronounced during the imposition of a medal to the businessman, for the help he provided in the treatment of a serious illness suffered by “a little three-year-old girl”, daughter of another member of the armed institute.

Vázquez has not justified the medal solely on that fact, but has said that he could not give details of the businessman’s collaboration, like that of Koldo García, with his unit, although he has once again defended the value of his contributions, as he already did in judicial seat before Judge Ismael Moreno. He has only specified that it is not necessary to be in direct contact with Islamist terrorism to be able to make contributions in the fight against that phenomenon. “It occurred [su colaboración]not for the benefit of the Civil Guard but for security,” he added.

The Civil Guard command appears in a video, revealed by El Mundo, thanking Aldama for his contribution to the unit against Islamist terrorism. “Although it is dedicated to the fight against international terrorism and has a very bombastic name, it needs people” like Víctor de Aldama,” he said. “We need people like you who, in an absolutely selfless way, contribute small things, but they are things that solve sections that we cannot solve,” he added at the awarding of the medal, in 2023, months before the Central Unit An operation by the same Corps arrested Aldama, whom it considers a “corrupting link” to the plot.

Despite his words, Vázquez has denied today that he was thanking Aldama for financial contributions, such as the purchase of a drone, which the businessman defends and about which the colonel has not commented in the Senate. Vázquez has said that Aldama agreed to organize – he does not know if it was held – a charity soccer match to raise funds for the sick girl, that he collected a Fernando Hierro shirt for auction and that he opened an account for donations. He has also said that he contributed to holding a race to raise funds against rare diseases.

In this context, he said that that year the Civil Guard awarded more than 500 medals to personnel outside the Corps. However, the awarding of the medal to Aldama took place in the armored facilities of the Information Service of the Civil Guard, in an event dedicated exclusively to the businessman.

Colonel Vázquez has wanted at all times to separate his tasks and actions from any political indication. In this context, he responded to the PP spokesperson that, as one of his colleagues had to hear in negotiation processes with ETA, “the civil guards only obey the Duke of Ahumada.” “We are above any color and Government,” he added.