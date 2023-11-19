Javier Milei will be the next president of Argentina. The ultra-liberal candidate defeated the Peronist Sergio Massa by a margin well beyond expectations, with an avalanche of votes arriving mainly from rural provinces and large urban centres. With 92% of the votes counted, Milei obtained 55% of the votes, while Massa stopped at 45%.

A huge difference, a number that no previous poll had predicted. The exploits of the anti-system candidate are extraordinary, if we consider that he began his political career only two years ago and that he does not have a widespread party structure in a large country. Above all, it was a gigantic vote of punishment compared to the Peronist government, overwhelmed by one of the worst economic crises in memory, with inflation of 140% and half of the families sunk below the poverty line. An unprecedented Waterloo for the party that has governed for 72% of the time since the return of democracy in 1983 to today.

Sergio Massa recognized defeat even before the release of the first official data. The current economy minister had an almost impossible challenge ahead of him precisely because of the very serious recession underway. Not being able to do much in the face of the many merciless people of his management, he has based his entire campaign on the defense of democracy and welfare, starting from education and public health which Milei promised to replace with a private system of vouchers for the citizens. Peronism has set in motion its entire party-state apparatus and Massa has also received the direct support of various progressive world leaders such as Lula da Silva, the Colombian Petro and the new Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez.

But more than ideology and principles, the Argentines voted with their stomachs, tired of a system of power based on state welfare which has led to 40% of the population being dependent on citizenship income, social subsidies, pensions or public jobs. Also weighing were the numerous corruption scandals involving the entourage of the leader of Peronism Cristina Kirchner, the continuous erosion of wages and increasing insecurity almost everywhere. Milei has promised a real revolution, but he won’t have an easy life, also because he doesn’t have a majority in Parliament.

He wants todollarize the Argentine economy, retiring the very devalued peso to adopt the US currency, but his plan is difficult to implement, given the chronic lack of reserves and the still high foreign debt accumulated by Buenos Aires with the International Monetary Fund. He will take office on December 10th and between now and then a further increase in prices and devaluation of the peso is expected. A scenario of potential social chaos for the outsider who managed to accomplish a feat that seemed impossible to most.