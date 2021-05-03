English fans have suddenly realized the root of the problem. If football is not for the fans, it is not because of the Super League. Football does not belong to the fans because it belongs to the sheiks. That easy, that crude. None of the six English clubs that signed up for the Super League is owned by a son of the Great Betraña. Those teams are owned by American billionaires, Arab emirs and Russian oligarchs. Like many others, of these and other nationalities, in England, Spain, Belgium, France, Switzerland … almost everywhere, except in Germany.

In Germany they realized the avalanche and legislated to remedy it. The so-called ’50 + 1 Law’ works there. The rule states that to obtain a license to compete in the Bundesliga, a club must have a majority of its own voting rights. In other words, the 50% +1 vote must be in the hands of the club and its members. Germany implemented the rule as a preventive measure. In Spain, only four teams were able to maintain the formula with which they were born: Real Madrid, Barcelona, ​​Athletic Club and Osasuna. Only they are owned 99% + 1 by their partners. They are the four villages of Asterix of a European football that are distributed millionaires from the four corners of the world, from Siberia to Michigan via Beijing and Moscow.

That is what English fans are now asking for, that They took to the streets to protest the Super League but did not do so when the emir of Abu Dhabi bought Manchester City. Boris Johnson himself, almost as active with the Super League as with Brexit, had a serious problem when Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud, the crown prince of Saudi Arabia, warned him in June of last year of the consequences it could have for bilateral economic relations the obstacles he was encountering in buying Newcastle.

The German clubs, as is well known, did not enter the group of 12 promoted by the Super League. And I use the present tense because the project has not died. Right now it is in the gaseous state again, but it will return to the solid state. Meanwhile, there are incongruities such as that Bayern Munich, which has taken the flag of the clubs against the Superliga, competes so happily in the Euroleague basketball, which is basically the same but with baskets instead of goals.

That reformulation of the Super League that the 12 founding clubs are now going through (which continue to be because the public outings have been a toast to the sun that does not correspond to the legally valid contracts) It is a consequence of the terrible staging of the project, which was possibly what took it ahead in this first attempt. The consequence has been that five managers of the six English clubs that hit the trigger have run away.

Manchester United Executive Vice President Ed Woodward and Liverpool President Tom Werner have retired from the management committee, while Chelsea President Bruce Buck left the audit and control committee. Arsenal CEO Vinai Venkatesham and his Manchester City counterpart Ferran Soriano have resigned from the club’s strategic group. They would do something wrong, in addition to presenting the world dressed in rags to a beauty like the Super League.