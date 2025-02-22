Another knife attack. Another refugee welcomed in the country who responded to the hospitality of Germany with hate and violence. This time, the victim was a Spaniard, 33 -year -old Vizcaíno named Iker, who had entered as a tourist and that Friday … He visited the Berlin Holocaust monument. He recovers from several white weapon wounds on his neck, but his life is not in danger. And, this time, the attacker was a 19 -year -old Syrian refugee, Wassim al M., who wanted to “kill Jews,” according to his first appearance before the court, this Saturday.

It does not spend a week without the Germans being startled with acts similar to these, which make the fat broth to the extreme right. A few hours later, after the arrest of a chechene with a 18 -year -old Russian citizenship and with plans to attack the Israel Embassy, ​​the police found an explosive artifact at their home in Potsdam, which shared with a Sirius belonging to the same Islamist group.

«I remember the spirit of 2015, I remember how Germany opened the arms to all those Syrians fled from war. My sister welcomed two Syrians at home. And a neighbor worked as a volunteer teaching German in a shelter … and I can’t understand what has gone along the way for them to do this now, ”he tried to explain this Saturday the last headlines Anne, administrative that was overcrowd with hundreds of passengers Waiting for trains delayed by the nth public transport strike at the Central Station of Berlin.

In platforms, armed police teams and with bulletproof vests. They were not there for the attack with a knife, which occurred only a few hundred meters from the Hauptbahnhof, but by the manifestations of neo -Nazis convened to a few streets. The extreme right groups of the German capital have been built for weeks, calling and distrusting manifestations and pulling the electoral result expected for the alternative party for Germany (AFD).

Finally, the one convened by the local expolitic of AFD in Aquothers, Ferhat Sentürk, “against the extremism of the left and the violence for political reasons,” he started this Saturday from the Friedrichstrasse S-Bahn station and found himself shortly thereafter with groups of Extreme left willing to cut the step. The riot police had to force each other between them to avoid the pitched battle. There were screams and skirmishes. Police dissolved with tear gas with hooded people from one side and one.

The images of the dissolution of the march, served by the RBB local radio, enlivened the waiting of the passengers piled up at the central station from the giant screens. «It is a symptom of democracy disease. A democracy celebrates federal elections with tranquility. What we are living is an anomaly, ”commented, together with the Anne administrative, a retiree. “This democracy is failing the engine, which is political culture and history,” he diagnosed.

“The conservative center is losing its identity due to the revulsion of the extreme right,” the political scientist Karl-Rudolf Korte judged. “AFD has managed to enter everyday culture, normalize,” stood Regulation of conflicts that work ».

The demonstrations spread this Saturday throughout the German territory. They were not as massive as we have seen in the past weeks against the extreme right, but more found. Even in Switzerland, protesters for and against Einsiedeln, the city in which Alice Weidel resides with his wife and two children.

And in Austria, President Van Der Bellen announced a coalition agreement between Övp conservatives, social democrats of the Spö and Neos, armed in a hurry to avoid the government of the extreme right of the FPö. Because in Central Europe, the rise of the extreme right in Germany is being lived as an event that will inevitably shape the continent policy.

In the last surveys before opening the polls, AFD still scratched a little more, up to 22%. In an act only for militants, in Berlin, Weidel closed the campaign promising two years of mandatory military service and celebrating that its ascent is unstoppable, because it is part of a “broad spectrum movement, it is also happening in many other countries.” At the AFD headquarters this Sunday is expected to Arturo Buxadé, apparently willing to make the victory of Weidel to Vox.

In the “Bishop’s Word”, the local television program in which every Saturday there is space for pastoral Spring last year: that AFD vote is not a Christian vote. «They assume the responsibility for democratic coexistence. As of Tuesday, it will be a matter of negotiating commitments, forming coalitions and finding majorities, ”he said.

The great center games are of the same opinion. The SPD is already designating its paintings for the negotiation and Merz advanced, in one of the last campaign events of the CDU, in the Löwenbräukeller of Munich, which in that negotiation «there will be no economy or climate on the table and the return of a classic Federal Minister of Economics ». The current one, the Green Robert Habeck, has burned in just one legislature all the political expectation that the weather had managed to raise in the last eight years and is surely the main victim of this electoral campaign.

“We are very clear about what to do to lift the German economy,” say sources from the Konrad Adenauer house (headquarters of the CDU), “but in international politics we enter Trump into unexplored territory.”