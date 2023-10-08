Six years ago, SCC, under the motto ‘Enough: let’s recover our sanity!’ It achieved the largest concentration against the independence of democracy with 350,000 participants, according to the Urban Police, and one million according to the organizers. Today, however, the atmosphere is different. Today the PSC, which six years ago was a fundamental pillar of the success of that call, has obviously distanced itself from this Sunday’s demonstration, which has evident anti-Sanchista overtones and against the demands of its possible investiture allies.