Lega Serie A is satisfied with the new legislation, which will increase the value of TV rights, but this is also good news for broadcasters, with Dazn for months alongside the Authorities in the “battle” against pirates

Andrea Ramazzotti – MILAN

The new anti-piracy law went into effect today. After it was published in the Official Journal on 24 July and after 48 hours later Agcom approved the new operating regulation complementary to the law, the battle against those who illegally disseminate and use protected contributions will be fought with more “weapons” effective. Good news for broadcasters who have bought and will buy, for example, the TV rights to broadcast the Serie A championship.

WHAT CHANGES — Compared to a few weeks ago, the Communications Authority, thanks to a sophisticated technological platform made available by Lega Serie A through a "direct donation", will be able to identify pirate sites and obscure them within thirty minutes at the latest thanks to service providers and of access to the network. As? By disabling access to illegally distributed content by blocking domain names and IP addresses. It will be a hard blow for those who derive illicit profits from the sale of "pezzotto", illegal decoders or in any case through pirate sites, also used by many Italian football fans.

FINES — The penalties for those who broadcast protected content (matches, but also other events, films, etc.) are heavier than in the past, both criminally and economically: imprisonment can range from six months to three years; the fine of 2,582 euros or 15,493. Even end users, i.e. those who illegally watch sporting events or films with the PB and/or pirated sites, risk administrative fines ranging from 1,032 euros up to 5,000.

CONTRIBUTION OF DAZN — Dazn, "which has actively followed and supported the carrying out of the activities which, in recent months, have led to the approval by Parliament of the law against online piracy", explained through a note that "in the last months of last season football has worked diligently, in coordination with the competent authorities, to block at least 80 pirate sites that have illegally broadcast Serie A matches on Italian territory. The sites have been closed thanks to the intervention of Agcom and Dazn has launched compensation actions damage for the moment on 26 sites which will become around 50 by the end of September We are sure that these actions will contribute to significantly raise awareness of the importance of the fight against piracy, allowing corporate and system losses to be formally recognized, triggering a deterrent effect As emerged from the Fapav/Ipsos survey, to date the percentage of people who find sites blocked is still too low, we are talking about 17% of pirates. By virtue of this, we fully understand the importance of the new legal and regulatory framework which makes Italy a state-of-the-art country".