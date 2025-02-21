The anti -occupation offices of Castilla y León add up to one hundred consultations in the last year, less than one every three days

In June 2023, the Junta de Castilla y León put its anti -occupation offices into operation. In their first eight months of life they received 147 consultations, which meant an average of 24 per month, less than one per day. The data, a year and a half later, are lower: from January 2024 at the end of January 2025, they have received a hundred consultations, less than one every three days. The total attention performed is 247.

The province that has received the most consultations since the creation of the offices is Valladolid (83), followed by León (41) and Burgos (33). Zamora (28) and Soria (24) are the following with the most consultations received, and close the Segovia list (16), Palencia (11), Salamanca (6) and Ávila (5), according to the data provided by the Ministry of Media Environment, housing and territory management.

Regarding these last twelve months – January 16, 2024 to January 31, 2025 -, the province with more consultations is Valladolid (38), ahead of León (23) and Burgos (16). The rest do not exceed ten consultations in one year: Segovia (8), Zamora (7), Palencia (3), Ávila (3) and Soria (2). In Salamanca there have been consultations during the last twelve months.

Sources from the Junta de Castilla y León consulted by eldiario.es explain that the activity focuses on prevention and in most cases are assumptions of “inquiocupation”, which indicate occurs when “the lessee pays the bond and the bail and the first monthly payment and disregard any other type of subsequent payment. ” Regarding cases of police intervention, there is some but “very few” and without the intervention of the corresponding urban property chamber being decisive.

The Housing Ministry also defends that they are available to people who illegally occupy a home to know “if it is for a situation of vulnerability or if they respond to criminal practices.” However, this possibility does not appear on the website and the ‘anti -occupation offices’ section is aimed exclusively at the owners who fear or suffer the occupation of one of their homes.

These anti -ocupation offices began their operation on June 8, 2023 and were one of the main pillars of the PP-Vox coalition pact: “Defend private property, especially fighting the criminal phenomenon of occupation and offering free advice to the victims of This fact ”. The Popular Party already carried it in its program: to implement “measures to fight against housing” such as “advice to the victim” to “guarantee the maintenance, possession and enjoyment of a home against illegal usurpations.”

The Junta de Castilla y León explained that this measure aims to inform about the illegal occupation of housing, offer advice in relation to prevention, immediate action and, where appropriate, the measures to be followed in situations of illegal occupation ongoing. Through the website of the Junta de Castilla y León, questions and answers are available on how to prevent occupation and what to do in case of facing this situation.