The Executive Office to Combat Money Laundering and Terrorist Financing (Executive Office) in the UAE and the Dubai Police General Command signed a memorandum of understanding within the framework of strengthening joint efforts to combat and address money laundering and financial crimes, on the sidelines of the World Police Summit held at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

The Director General of the Executive Office, Hamid Al Zaabi, said: “The agreement greatly enhances the UAE’s capabilities in investigating and combating financial crimes,” noting that “the police constitute an indispensable pillar in the battle against financial crimes, as they lead investigations into illegal and suspected activities.” “And is cooperating closely with the Public Prosecution to ensure a conviction.” He added, “Law enforcement authorities have carried out prominent arrests related to financial crimes, which reflects the great efforts made to strengthen a secure national economy. The activities set out in this MoU will strengthen these capabilities and send a clear signal to criminals that there is no place for their illegal actions within the borders of the UAE.”

In turn, Assistant Commander-in-Chief for Criminal Investigation Affairs at Dubai Police, Major General Khalil Ibrahim Al Mansouri, said that the signing of this agreement comes within the framework of the efforts made by the Dubai Police General Command in cooperation with the relevant authorities, to enhance ways to combat financial crimes. Under the agreement, the two parties are committed to enhancing cooperation in the field of exchanging information and specialized studies, implementing joint awareness campaigns, and launching academic and training programs and workshops between the two sides to develop and support specialized competencies in the field, in addition to developing strategies and technical solutions to confront the dynamic challenges posed by this type of crime.