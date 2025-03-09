Of Victoria Beckham and her diet Many things are said. That if Salmon eats every day of his life, that if he practices intensive exercise daily, that if only champagne … some will be true, other simple myths. But there is something we know for sure, and it is that Every morning he takes a pacifier of ginger on an empty stomach. An increasingly widespread practice in Spain.

The designer and former component of the ‘Spice Girls’ has shared on several occasions The little boy who takes as soon as he gets up. Through the stories of her Instagram profile, we have been able to verify that she too He has signed up for ginger. A trick to be well and feel better than many nutritionists support, because it is about A powerful highly recommended anti -inflammatory, especially for women.

Beyond being a ‘shot’ of ginger, now they already sell these drinks in supermarkets, Victoria Beckham’s chupito recipe contains ginger, lemon, black pepper and turmericingredients that help you purify the body and start the day with greater energy. Something that not only takes victory, but also her husband, David Beckham.

What benefits does ginger have?



He ginger It has multiple health benefits due to its antioxidant, anti -inflammatory and digestive properties. In addition, as stated The nutritionist Álex Yáñez: “Ginger is one of the few foods that in supplement has the same capsule absorption as if it is consumed naturally in an infusion or root.” Among the advantages of taking it daily we can find some like:

An improvement in digestion by relieving nausea and discomfort in the stomach.

Strengthens the immune system, as its antioxidants help prevent colds and flu.

Relieves menstrual and muscle aches.

It favors cardiovascular health, since it reduces blood pressure and cholesterol.

Accelerates metabolism, which helps lose weight.

And, without a doubt, the most outstanding, its anti -inflammatory power.

Ginger Getty images

As Álex Yáñez commented on the ‘Realfooding’ podcast: “Its main effect on health is that it helps to regulate body temperature, being advisable especially for women who have extremities such as legs, feet or hands, ”said the nutritionist, who recommends including ginger in our daily routine and food.

Also, if you do like Victoria Beckham and you take a pacifier of fasting ginger every morning, You will further enhance these benefits, since the body absorbs it better during that moment of the day. If you add that other components such as turmeric, which also has high anti -inflammatory power, or black pepper, which increases the absorption of nutrients, the result is an incredible combination of elements that favor well -being and health.

