The Ambrosetti Forum in Cernobbio prohibits entry to online newspapers

“So see you at Cernobbio? “. “There are you too al Forum? “. “You make me meet your boss at Villa d’Este? “. These, until a few years ago, were the phrases that were exchanged between economic journalists and communicators while the traditional wishes of happy summer holidays were made. The Forum Ambrosetti in Cernobbio, in fact, sanctioned the return to “real” working life after the sleepy vacation period interrupted exclusively from the Rimini Meeting. From this year, however, the Forum he decided to give himself a tone and of a priori to exclude some newspapers. Which? Those onlinewhich now represent the public more ample it’s more structured of the world information in Italy. Just read the latest data Ads on the circulation of newspapers, with La Repubblica down to around 80 thousand copies and Corriere under 150 thousand, to understand that printed paper alone now gasps and needs to rely on the internet. So why forbid entry to Villa d’Este to all online newspapers? Why deprive readers and stakeholders of the voice of who – how Business Italians – for more than a quarter of a century he has been telling without constraints the Italian reality?

Audiweb testifies that there are 37.3 million unique users on an average day, ie 63.3% of the Italian population. Adding up the top ten most popular paper, we arrive at approx 650,000 readers. There is no need to say more, therefore, because we do not understand what could be the rationale behind such a divisive and, in some ways, unnecessarily elitist choice. Is only printed paper valuable? It is that hideous snobbery of those who think that the internet is just a place for geeks and youngsters. Too bad that young people have grown up and that the newspapers are sinking. It would have been better if the choice had been selective: you yes, you no. Arbitrary, Certain. But at least understandable: we do not want publications that have this tone of voice. Instead a transversal cut, clean, Solomonic and therefore very obtuse. Be careful, however, because all rituals, even the most solid and inveterate, experience a moment of tiredness. It happened to Sanremo before the shock therapy of the trio Amadeus-Maneskin-Fiorello. And in fact, the impression is that the Rimini Meeting has now exceeded by several glitches, in importance and “agenda setting” Cernobbio. And other events, such as La Piazza di Ceglie Messapica, threaten (or exceed?) The Ambrosetti Forum. More: in the shadow of the various towers where the Milanese economic power unfolds, more than one communicator began to whisper: “Cernobbio? I hope to get away with it at least this year “.

