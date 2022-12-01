The new anti-doping law will be one year old on December 28, but in the opinion of the director of the Spanish anti-doping agency (CELAD), José Luis Terreros, many judges still have a hard time understanding it. Terrados referred publicly, he did so in the Europa Press Informative Breakfasts, to the decision of the Cáceres judge Aida de la Cruz, to deny the agency the evidence that would allow the Astana masseur Vicente Belda, the cyclist to be prosecuted for alleged doping Miguel Ángel López and other athletes involved in Operation Ílex.

16 years ago, when there was still no anti-doping law in Spain, the judge of Operation Puerto also denied the evidence to the sports authorities. None of the cyclists involved was penalized in Spain.

“I know everything that has happened because we have collaborated in the Civil Guard’s investigation, but the judge’s behavior has been very strange,” Terrados said of an investigation that ended with the dismantling of an alleged drug trafficking criminal group. commanded by the doctor and professor from Extremadura Marcos Maynar. “The judge first allowed us to appear as an interested party, but after a short time she denied us the appearance, and then she did not allow the Civil Guard to pass us evidence and evidence that we could use to open the disciplinary file.”

The sanctioning capacity of the case, and of any positive or case of Spanish doping, will fall from now on a new sanctioning committee of seven people independent of CELAD that, chaired by Rafael Caballero, professor of Administrative Law at the Complutense, was also presented by terriers. “I would remind the judge of article 31 of the anti-doping law, which in its sixth section indicates that if the judicial authority that directs a criminal investigation finds itself at any time with evidence that could lead to an administrative file, it can pass it on to the authority correspondent”, added the director of the agency. “But she replied that she will no longer pass them if she dismisses the performances.”

These, on the other hand, are still open.

