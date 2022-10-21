Mexico City.- As part of the collaboration between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (SRE) and non-profit organization Anti-Defamation League (ADL)a training was held for consular personnel on aspects related to hate crimes against Latino communities in the United States.

The training stressed to the staff the importance of maintaining a constant link with our community to inform them about acts of hate, threats, intolerance, discrimination or defamation.

which can derive conditions such as religion, language, race, ethnicity, sexual preference, political affiliation or ideology, and provide them with a attention timely and comprehensive consular case that they face them.

They highlighted the laws that protect the victimsthe role played by information and support networks provided by community organizations.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and its consular network in the United States will continue to strengthen alliances strategic partnerships with key groups to expand the tools and resources available to attend our population in that country against speeches or acts of hatred Y discrimination.

There was expert staff from ADL, which on this occasion was represented by the director of Strategic Alliances, Jackie Subar; the Director of Affairs for Latin America, Liat Altman; the senior researcher of the Center on Extremism, Marilyn Mayo; the regional alternate director, Alexander Rosemberg; and FBI Special Agent Sandra Torres-Cone.