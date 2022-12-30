Covid, Andrea Crisanti: “Endemic does not mean harmless, the measures in Italy are a sieve”

For the anti-Covid professionals, an unexpected gift has come from the East: finally after months of fatigue in which the virus seemed to have become a common cold, indeed “less than the flu” as public opinion has been told, he himself is back, so to speak the real Covid. All of course thanks to Chinese leaders who have become a real public danger to humanity. First they closed when they were supposed to open then they opened when they were supposed to close.

A masterpiece of incompetence with theendorsement of the ever-absent World Health Organization (WHO) managed by its bad Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus friend of the Supreme Leader, the equally bad Xi Jinping. In fact, given the current situation in the world and specifically in Tehran, the red Conducător got scared and made the second unforgivable mistake: he suddenly reopened everything generating a biological bomb of a billion Chinese who are starting to infect the world.

It is surprising that in all of this the UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, as usual, is silent as an accomplice. But the yellow impudence has made happy those who have also built a political and/or media career on Covid and that is the Covid – stars who already, porelle, had resigned themselves to talking about the usual flu, after having tried to ride in vain the “monkeypox” which, however, was self-extinguished promptly throwing them into the darkest despondency. And so we watched them all on video again.

