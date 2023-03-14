Last Tuesday, the State Attorney GeneralÁlvaro García Ortiz, issued a decree establishing that the Anti-Corruption Prosecutor is in charge of the investigation of the Negreira case. According to the document, the competition will pass from the Barcelona Prosecutor’s Office to the Special Prosecutor’s Office against Corruption and Organized Crime, which will be in charge of the Preliminary Proceedings of the Investigating Court of Barcelona. The State Attorney General mentions that this decision has a lot to do with the complexity of the facts, its relevance at an economic level, the public repercussion and the social significance it sustains.
As reported by the chain BE, the prosecutor Ricardo Sanz-Gadea, an expert in economic crimes and with many years of experience, will be the one who directs said investigation. One of the things that seems to draw attention to the prosecutor is that he is not fond of soccer or has any kind of connection to the sport, which would leave him in a good position to face the work that he represents in this case. Everything is to achieve an objective and clean position of any toxic environment that could corrupt his mission and vision of the investigation.
On the other hand, the current president of FC Barcelona, Joan Laportamade himself heard and did so with a tone of annoyance and disappointment about a supposed group that seeks to destabilize Barcelona at a time when everything is very complex thanks to the management inherited by Josep Maria Bartomeu. Enric MasipJoan Laporta’s right-hand man, mentioned that the president is very affected and that these accusations that have come to light respond to the improvement that the FC Barcelona both as a club and in the game, hinting that it is a group that wants to seek to affect the blaugrana entity.
#AntiCorruption #Prosecutors #Office #takes #Negreira #Case
Leave a Reply