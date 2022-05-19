The anti-corruption prosecutor’s office will open an investigation to determine if Gerard Piqué and Luis Rubiales committed any illegality when transferring the Super Cup to Saudi Arabia. The audios that have been coming out in recent months will be analyzed once and for all by a judge who will try, together with the information that he manages to gather from the prosecution’s investigation, to determine if there is any illegality.
The confidential He uncovered the agreements that were made between the RFEF and Kosmos, Gerard Piqué’s company, with the collection of 24 million euros for the fact that the Super Cup was played in Arabia.
In addition to this, the president of the National Coaches Training Center denounced that the Federation paid €3,000 monthly rent to its president in Madrid.
“Geri, congratulations. And I’m not referring to yesterday’s great game or your goal. I mean that it’s already past 12 o’clock and, therefore, the agreement with Saudi Arabia is already firm. A hug, thanks for everything And here I am for whatever you need. Well, except for some little things that you almost better not need me (laughs). Come on, a huge hug. Take care of yourself, friend. ” Thus, Luis Rubiales communicated to the Barcelona central defender that the agreement had been everything exit.
Thanks to this agreement that Rubiales talks about in the audio that we have previously transcribed, Gerard Piqué’s company took 10%: “Rubi, he is referring not to the fact that you pay the commission. He is referring to the fact that we have tried remove the commission from those 25 million so that you would receive it without the commission. What he is saying is that we do not push him so hard, that the commission be included within the 25 million. This means that the commission would be reduced from you, but you wouldn’t pay it. They would pay it. In the end, 10% of 25 is 2.5… it would be 22.5. They would pay you 22.5 and then the separate commission, but they would pay it, don’t worry … He is simply telling you to consider the possibility of instead of taking the commission out of the equation, that it go into the price.”
These two audios that we have transcribed from 90min are the ones that most interest the prosecution, which is already in the process of opening an investigation to determine if any of the parties committed illegality in the negotiations. We will inform you of all the events that are happening.
