It is one of the few Christmas rituals that I still respect. Around this time, I obsessively listen Fairy tale of New Yorkby The Pogues with the guest voice of Kirsty MacColl. I apologize for professional reasons: I think I remember that I premiered the video on a TVE program, where later I tried to interview the then singer of The Pogues, the indestructible Shane MacGowan. In addition, it is urgent to taste Fairy tale in New York before the new puritans get to veto it or – as it is done in some stations in the British Isles – cover it with beeps, to cover the dripping of insults that is an indissoluble part of the song, including “fagot” (fagot).

Fairy tale of New York escapes from the Christmas clichés. That was the order: to make a Christmas song for all audiences but not to sound slimy. In the words of his co-author, MacGowan, he portrays a duo of Broadway veterans in the low hours, on Christmas Eve: she has become a junkie, he has become an alcoholic. Their roles surprise: here, the shy Kirsty revolts against the end of her dreams; punk Shane, with her cazallera voice, can still feel romantic and ask to try one more time in the next year. Naturally, it is more than a couple quarrel: it is a melancholic reflection on the B-side of that essential fact of the Irish drama, emigration to the United States, which was precisely experiencing a historic peak in the mid-eighties.

It is most evident in the promotional video for Peter Dougherty, who benefited from the backing of the New York Police, a traditionally Irish force (insert jokes about the speed with which the oppressed learn to become oppressors here). A relevant detail: MacGowan’s lyrics imagined the NYPD choir, New York Police Department, singing the ballad Galway bay. There is no such group, but there is a band of bagpipes and drums, some agents who demanded alcoholic lubricant when they arrived on set. Matt Dillon, already a star after his films with Coppola, had to go to great lengths to prevent uniformed men from colliding with musicians. Dillon, an Irish American, had immediately connected with the Pogues, where he saw an irresistible mix of The Dubliners with The Clash.

Too Fairy tale of New York It turns out to be an amalgam: an exquisite piano melody that ends in a festive piece, inviting you to beat the rhythm of the drums with your feet. If you only look at the instrumentation in the foreground – accordion, mandolin, banjo, Irish flute – and the consequent flamboyant appearance, you may miss the fact that it is an album with an exquisite pop invoice, where the ability to play Producer filigree Steve Lillywhite benefited from the Pogues’ tinkering with it for two years.

Despite all the planning, Fairy tale of New York it did not get to be number 1 at Christmas 1987: it was beaten by Always on my mind, one of the most pedestrian works of the sublime Pet Shop Boys. However, in the long run it has become an essential element of the soundscape at each end of the year in many countries. Perhaps it is more universal than it seems. Like the Pogues themselves: before disbanding, they warned that, considering their birthplaces, they were a more English than Irish group. Fluid identities, they call it now.