The Italian-Brazilian central defender terminates with the Saudi club, to which he was transferred by the green and white for 22 million a year ago, but will not be able to return to Heliópolis until 2026
Luiz Felipe He is already a free agent after terminating the contract that linked him to the Al-Ittihad from Saudi Arabia until 2026 but will not be able to return to Betis until that date. The Italian-Brazilian centre-back was out of his team’s call-ups when…
Session limit reached
- Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.
try again
You have exceeded the session limit
- You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.
Keep browsing
Article for subscribers only
Report a bug
#antiBetis #clause #AlIttihad #imposes #freedom #Luiz #Felipe
Leave a Reply