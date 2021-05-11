Anthropologist Victoria Reyes had never thought of having a family. But there she was, in the middle of the Bolivian Amazon, nursing her daughter while interviewing a woman from the Tsimane ‘people. “Many times I would do interviews and I would take her with me; the lady who was talking to me with her son there on the tit and I with my daughter also on the tit, writing as she could, ”Reyes recalls with a laugh. That happened in 2001, when his scientific career and family life were taking their first steps. Now, when the Barcelona anthropologist is about to turn 50, the prestigious National Academy of Sciences of the United States has just selected her as an international member. With her appointment – in such a little recognized discipline – together with the virologist Luis Enjuanes, at this moment there are nine Spaniards in this category, and Reyes is the only woman among them. The Academy, made up of some 2,400 top-level scientists (190 Nobel laureates), it has 500 international members, and a maximum of 30 new ones are chosen each year.

This scientist from ICREA He went to the Bolivian jungle in 1999 to study how the Tsimane ‘—pronounced Chimane— transmitted their cultural knowledge about plants, a work that would initially last 18 months in the field. In the end, he stayed for five years and had two daughters in the town of Yaranda. This community has grown from the 30 families then to the 70 that currently comprise it, and it is located 50 kilometers from the closest place with electricity, a day’s trip by motorized canoe down the Maniqui River. “We had many comforts,” says the researcher, “such as a solar panel, running water from the river, a bamboo house and a computer table”. She and her partner, a French agronomist, established a method of exchanges with the community: hooks for fish. This barter system was the axis of their relationship with the Tsimane ‘at all levels, an agreement with the community after asking what they could do for them. “So during the day I studied them and at night I made them study: Spanish classes, writing classes, numbers, basic things that were important to them,” explains Reyes, from the University of Barcelona.

Reyes in his Yaranda office, with his daughter in the arms of his partner Vincent. Personal file

That ethical principle is still a norm Essential in his scientific work of anthropological research with indigenous communities around the world. They need government permits, but also from the towns they study and from each of the individuals they interview. “We are working with people and they have all the rights; for example, image. We don’t go around taking photos without permission, ”he says. Currently, Reyes runs a project with branches around the world (LICCI), funded by the European Research Council, to harness the knowledge of indigenous peoples (from Siberia to Fiji, from Cameroon to the Amazon) to learn more about the impact of climate change on the planet and how they adapt. His perspective is broad and encompasses the classic anthropology of “participant information” – “learning the language, suffering with them when it rains …” – but adding a whole range of disciplines: ecologists, economists, psychologists, agronomists, archaeologists, computer scientists …

“Everything is stopped [en el proyecto]. In some places they gave us access, but my priority was not to put anyone at risk. They are communities that are isolated and it can happen like with these missionaries who came five centuries ago with a cold and killed them all ”, warns the anthropologist. Her last visit to the Tsimane ‘was in October 2019, shortly before the pandemic hit, and was greeted by a crowd: her former neighbors wanted to greet her and “see if she had more white hair,” she recalls by videoconference from Montpellier (France) .

“Before we went, we never thought of a family, but once there, the tsimane ‘made it seem so simple that we didn’t understand why people were surprised by our decision.” Victoria Reyes, ICREA anthropologist

Reyes counted recently in a book her experience with motherhood in the Amazon while conducting her anthropological research: ‘I suppose I had become a scientist and, at the same time, I had become a native of a Tsimane village.’ Before we went, we never thought of a family, but once there, the tsimane ‘made it seem so simple that, I suppose, we didn’t really understand why people were surprised or scared by our decision, ”he writes.

When her daughter started walking, the rest of the village children showed her how to walk the trails to avoid dangerous ants, how to play with a machete, and how to chase chickens, pigs and dogs. He listened to stories about mythological beings like Jäjäba and Opito, instead of the tales of Cinderella and Snow White. “He began to learn to speak tsimane ‘at the same time as Catalan, French and Spanish and was soon able to recognize some of the useful plants that I had studied so intensively as part of my doctoral work,” recalls Reyes. On a trip to Barcelona, ​​when going to the beach, the girl took all her clothes and began to wash them on the shore, as they did when they went to the Maníqui River in the Amazon.

Reyes (second from the left), next to the canoe used to transport supplies and equipment to the town. André B. Junqueira

Watching her daughter absorb the local culture like a sponge also influenced her work, beyond the anecdotes. The classical models of cultural transmission were too rigid to explain how a girl of two or three years learned uses such as washing her hands by spitting from her mouth when water is scarce; she spent a lot of time alone with other small Tsimane ‘, with the nanny who looked after her in the village and with the other adults, as well as her family.

For his current project, Reyes has enlisted dozens of indigenous communities with a very long history of relationship with the environment, to help identify ecological changes in places where there are no scientists or measuring stations. And also so that their voice is part of a decision-making process about caring for the environment that directly affects them. “We would not accept that an Amazonian or one from Greenland told us to stop using the plane because this is changing their way of life due to the impact it has on climate change. But we go there to tell them that it is necessary to conserve what remains of its biodiversity, that this is a natural park and cannot be hunted ”, explains Reyes.

“You cannot be naive: not because you were born indigenous are you going to save nature and not because you were born in a city are you going to destroy it. It is cultural “

In their project they are observing an important disconnect between public policies in the face of environmental changes and the reality of the people who live on the ground. For example, Fiji’s plans against rising sea levels consist of erecting barriers to prevent it from flooding farmlands. “But what do people do? He goes to the city, emigrates. He cannot wait for the plans to be fulfilled, ”explains Reyes. In Cameroon, communities that are culturally dedicated to hunting protected species suddenly find out that it is prohibited, and they do not understand it so easily: “Now the whites are coming and they don’t want me to kill the elephants,” says Reyes. And he explains: “That is worrying, because there is a difference between what policies provide for people and what they can really do in their day to day”.

Is the relationship of these peoples with nature more correct, more pure? “You cannot be naive, it is not genetic. Not because you were born indigenous are you going to save nature and not because you were born in a city are you going to destroy it. It’s cultural, ”sums up Reyes, who is still digesting the recognition from the Academy. In these cultures, biodiversity is part of their life at all levels: “When you die, your spirit goes to a tree. So how are you going to cut the tree, if it’s your grandfather? Or how are you going to kill the tiger, which can transform into a shaman, and is actually a person? And he finishes: “We can learn to value nature as something of which we are part, but if there is a negative incentive they can unlearn it.”

You can write to us [email protected] will follow MATTER on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, or sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.