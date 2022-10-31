It is not enough to see the action only once to understand what happened. So spectacular that it is difficult to understand how he managed to do it. Andrey Batyrev, the Russian power forward from Tyumen, who has already gone viral after scoring a Panenka double penalty, left everyone breathless after taking an impossible shot three minutes before the end of the match between his team and the whole of the Match Communist of the third round of the Russian Futsal Super League.

Batyrev, 32, in addition to scoring a hat-trick, became the player of the day by scoring a goal that is crazy. After a long serve with the hands of his goalkeeper, the Russian soccer player, marked closely by an opponent, connected the ball from the air, with a heel and without an angle, it shook the local team’s net.

“The Russian Zlatan”, They call it in the local media.

Hit for history

His brilliant resource also hallucinated his teammates who, faced with such a goal, immediately took their heads. Logically, a work of this quality quickly became viral, as much as the two penalty goals he scored Panenka-style against Klimovsky, the Avtodor goalkeeper, in 2017.



“I don’t even know what to say”Batyrev commented on the official portal of his club. And he added: “I think it’s the most memorable goal I can do. I dreamed a long time ago that he would score such a goal. Here it is. Zlatan Ibrahimovic scores with a back-heel in football on the pitch, and so do I in futsal. Everyone was impressed and so was I”, concluded the Russian footballer.

😳 Batyrev has scored the goal of the year for Tyumen against the Communist Party in the Russian Super League. It is an incredible shot. To watch it on loop 🔁 pic.twitter.com/6G16IDQ4ek – Gustavo Muñana (@gustavomunana) October 30, 2022

Some international media echoed this goal by Batyrev. In Spain, the newspaper Marca described it as an “impossible goal”, in Brazil, the site Ojogo, wrote that it was a “superb goal”, while on the Russian portal, asnta.ru, they published: “He scored a hat -trick, and his goal was one of the most beautiful goals in the history of world futsal”.

