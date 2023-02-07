In this audio, taken by some Iranian media not aligned with the regime (such as “Manoto”, Iranian TV based in London), prisoners of Evin prison in Tehran are heard singing the anthem of the protests. “Baraye”, this is the name of the song, just yesterday won a Grammy for best song that inspires social change.

It seems to have been activist Shahriyar Shams who first published the audio on his social networks, who wrote in a Twitter thread: “Today, when this song won a Grammy, in addition to congratulating Shervin [il suo autore, ndr]I wanted to let him know that his song is also sung on the prison floor.”

The song’s author, 25-year-old Shervin Hajipour, was relatively unknown when he garnered over 40 million web clicks in 48 hours in September thanks to “Baraye”. His song has become a symbol of the protests of recent months in Iran evoking feelings of pain, anger, hope and desire for change. Hajipour lives in Iran and is free on bail after being arrested.



02:53