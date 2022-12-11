This video shot on October 29 in the music faculty of the Tehran University of the Arts went viral. A group of young people sing theHymn of freedoma reinterpretation of the famous Chilean anthem El Pueblo Unido Jamás Will Be Vencido, composed in 1970 by Sergio Ortega. The chant is closely related to the Unidad Popular movement and Salvador Allende’s presidency of Chile.

This retrofit has become a symbol of the protests in Iran and reflects the themes of the current protests: “Woman, Life, Freedom”. The identities of the choir members were not disclosed.



01:53