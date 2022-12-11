JCB Sunday, December 11, 2022, 10:21



The idea of ​​the coup leaders to take the Reichstag by force of arms has precedents. In the summer of 2020, and on the sidelines of a large demonstration against government measures to contain the coronavirus pandemic, a group of ‘Reichsbürger’ militants and ‘QAnon’ supporters were about to take the building by storm. There was a time when only three agents defended the entrance. Only the arrival of police reinforcements prevented the invasion of the building.

The plans now were to storm the Reichstag with two dozen armed men and women, take the deputies present hostage, arrest and handcuff members of the federal government and assume power with the support of a good part of the population who, they believed , would rise up against the current system, according to investigators from the Federal Office of Criminal Investigation (BKA).

The organization’s hard core had been outfitted with iridium satellite phones for secure communications. And financially he had no problems. In the searches carried out, more than 130,000 euros were seized, as well as kilos of gold and silver. They also had influential support, such as that of Alexander Q., identified as a collaborator by the police and protagonist of one of the most far-reaching channels of the ‘QAnon’ movement in Germany. With more than 131,000 Telegram subscribers, he frequently spreads stories of kidnapped children being taken from ‘Adrenochrom’, a supposedly rejuvenating serum.