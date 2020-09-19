In the last COVID-19 tests carried out at Antalyaspor, a total of 50 people among the coaching staff, staff and club employees had tested positive. But the Turkish club explained that they have made mistakes in the tests carried out yesterday by the health institution. According to the latest tests, only one soccer player and one club employee have tested positive for COVID-19.

“None of the tests performed the day before and yesterday with inconclusive results for our coaching staff, our players and employees were performed by our sponsored hospital. Our management will carry out the necessary investigation regarding the inconsistent test results and will follow them carefully.“.

The match between Besiktas and Antalyaspor on the second day of the Super League It will be played tonight after the news in the visiting team.