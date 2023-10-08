Home page politics

From: Christoph Gschoßmann

Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko curses the USA and suggests that it would provoke a nuclear response from Russia.

Minsk – Alexander Lukashenko follows Wladimir Putin in more ways than one. In addition to demonizing the West and supporting it War of aggression in Ukraine The ruler of Belarus also uses nuclear rhetoric. Lukashenko said on Friday (October 6, 2023) that by arming Ukraine, the United States is pushing Russia to use nuclear weapons. Last had Let Russia transfer nuclear weapons to Belarus.

Lukashenko: “Why else do we need these nuclear weapons?”

“I have the impression – I say again that it is my opinion – that the Americans are pushing the Russians to use the most terrible weapon,” Lukashenko said. And further: “They are arming Volodymyr Oleksandrovych Zelensky and his army and providing long-range missiles. Even missiles that can fly 300 kilometers,” said Lukashenko during his visit to a military facility in the Brest region. Lukashenko had last also given more control to the Kremlin because of nuclear weapons.

Often in agreement: Russian President Vladimir Putin (left) and his Belarusian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko (archive photo). © IMAGO/Alexander Demianchuk

Lukashenko added that Moscow would have to react if such a missile were to hit Russian territory.

“Such an attack deep in Russian territory and the response will be colossal. Why else do we need these (nuclear) weapons?” asked Lukashenko. According to the 69-year-old, the escalation of tensions between the countries could lead to Russia “pulling out the red button and putting it on the table.”

Lukashenko shoots against US President Joe Biden

Putin seems to think like Lukashenko. The Russian ruler said on Thursday that it was possible to revoke the ratification of a treaty banning nuclear tests. Chairman of the Russian State Duma Vyacheslav Volodin also stated that at its next meeting the State Duma Council “will definitely discuss the issue of revoking the ratification of the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty.” Putin also spoke about the conditions under which he would use nuclear weapons.

“Only old men”: Lukashenko mocks Ukraine’s counteroffensive

Lukashenko spoke even more about the USA. He said Americans had no fear for their safety “because they are on the other side of the ocean.” He went on to say that states “blame Zelensky for the slow pace of the counteroffensive. The counteroffensive was unsuccessful.” “Only old men would take part in the fighting.” According to Lukashenko, US President Joe Biden simply wants to use a Ukrainian victory on the battlefield to increase his approval ratings. Biden is already losing and “needs some kind of victory. “You have to bring something to win,” said Lukashenko.

